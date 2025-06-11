Oilers’ ability to respond in Stanley Cup Final discussed on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

Gene Principe, who covers the Edmonton Oilers for Sportsnet, joins the latest edition of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast to talk about how they can respond in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS).

Principe discusses exactly what happened in Edmonton’s 6-1 loss at Florida in Game 3 on Monday and how it must find a way back into the best-of-7 series, which the Oilers trail 2-1. Along with co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke, they talk about the Oilers’ goaltending situation, if Principe thinks Stuart Skinner will start again or if coach Kris Knoblauch will turn to Calvin Pickard for Game 4.

He also discusses with Rosen and Roarke the Oilers’ game at 5-on-5, and if the depth they have is better suited for more of a low-event game. For that, it requires discipline, which Edmonton did not show in Game 3.

Are we underrating the loss of forward Zach Hyman to Edmonton's lineup? Principe tackles that question too. He also talks about Corey Perry and the impact the 40-year-old forward is making, and other potential lineup changes Edmonton could make.

All of that, plus Principe talks his suit game and his hockey doppelganger.

Before Principe joins the show, Rosen and Roarke provide their thoughts coming off Game 3 and going into Game 4.

What happened to the Oilers in that game, how they lost their composure and discipline, and how much is that on the Panthers and the way they play? What is the best way for Edmonton to respond, and how much of that falls on Connor McDavid?

Following the interview with Principe, Rosen and Roarke discuss the rise of Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling, comparing him to Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin in how they are almost criminally underrated for how impactful they are.

They also move away from the Cup Final to talk about Lane Hutson winning the Calder Trophy as the League's top rookie and Cale Makar winning the Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defenseman. Rosen calls Makar "a unicorn in this league."

Finally, they go into the news section and discuss if the New York Rangers should be looking to trade forward Chris Kreider.

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.