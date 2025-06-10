Barkov, Reinhart finding game for Panthers at perfect time in Cup Final

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- That Aleksander Barkov attacked and forced the turnover that led to Sam Reinhart scoring the most important goal of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final is certainly not a coincidence.
Barkov is the Florida Panthers best and most important skater. Reinhart is their best goal scorer. They regularly play together, and attacking, creating and scoring is what they do best.
But that it was the combined efforts of Barkov and Reinhart, with Carter Verhaeghe mixed in the middle, matters greatly for the Panthers in their pursuit of a second straight Stanley Cup championship, a quest that took a massive step forward with a 6-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.
Reinhart's goal three minutes into the second period gave Florida a 3-1 lead just 80 seconds after Corey Perry made it 2-1. It was Reinhart's first goal since May 18.
Barkov helped to create it by forcing John Klingberg into a turnover in the corner. Verhaeghe then found Reinhart for his shot from the left face-off circle.
It was Barkov's most impactful play in the offensive zone since the third period of Game 5 against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final, when he powerfully and dynamically set up Verhaeghe for what turned into the series-clinching goal.