Barkov, Reinhart finding game for Panthers at perfect time in Cup Final

It's easy to understand where Maurice is coming from because he's right, it's not real to think a player is going to score every game, even one like Reinhart, who leads the NHL with 111 goals in the regular season and playoffs combined the past two seasons.

But Reinhart hadn't scored since Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round.

In fairness, he sustained a lower-body injury early in Game 2 against the Hurricanes and didn't play Games 3 and 4. He had two assists in the series-clinching Game 5 win, but was shut out in Games 1 and 2 against Edmonton, although he missed on a breakaway in overtime in Game 2.

Still, it's easy to wonder if not scoring would affect him.

Maurice said it doesn't because Reinhart is impactful in so many areas. This season, he was the runner-up to Barkov for the Selke Trophy, which goes to the NHL's best defensive forward.

"I believe Barkov stole the Selke from him, that's how he feels," Maurice said, jokingly. "I'm kidding. He knows he does so much more here and there's enough depth that he doesn't have to carry that pressure. He will score. … It'd been a while since he scored, but it doesn't affect the rest of his game. That's how I notice it. When a guy is not scoring, he starts cheating it, starts trying to find a different place to get to on the ice to break something loose because he needs it. He won't cheat the game. He's always in the right spot."

Moreover, Maurice said Reinhart's game has been trending up in the four games he's played since sitting out against the Hurricanes.

"Getting strong, quite a bit stronger," Maurice said. "He's back to full health now."

Barkov's game is always strong, and he certainly doesn't need to score to make an impact.

He is a three-time Selke Trophy winner, including last season and this season. Barkov didn't even get a point on Reinhart's goal because although he forced Klingberg into the turnover, he never touched the puck.

In fact, he doesn't have a point yet in the series. If that changes in Game 4, the Panthers might fly to Edmonton one win away from another Stanley Cup championship.

It's certainly not a coincidence that it would be aided by Reinhart and Barkov, especially since they had their first big moment together at the most important time of Game 3.

"I always can be better," Barkov said, "but all I'm thinking about is winning the game."