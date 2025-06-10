Barkov, Reinhart finding game for Panthers at perfect time in Cup Final

Performances in Game 3 help Florida take series lead against Oilers

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- That Aleksander Barkov attacked and forced the turnover that led to Sam Reinhart scoring the most important goal of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final is certainly not a coincidence.

Barkov is the Florida Panthers best and most important skater. Reinhart is their best goal scorer. They regularly play together, and attacking, creating and scoring is what they do best.

But that it was the combined efforts of Barkov and Reinhart, with Carter Verhaeghe mixed in the middle, matters greatly for the Panthers in their pursuit of a second straight Stanley Cup championship, a quest that took a massive step forward with a 6-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.

Reinhart's goal three minutes into the second period gave Florida a 3-1 lead just 80 seconds after Corey Perry made it 2-1. It was Reinhart's first goal since May 18.

Barkov helped to create it by forcing John Klingberg into a turnover in the corner. Verhaeghe then found Reinhart for his shot from the left face-off circle.

It was Barkov's most impactful play in the offensive zone since the third period of Game 5 against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final, when he powerfully and dynamically set up Verhaeghe for what turned into the series-clinching goal.

EDM@FLA, SCF Gm3: Reinhart extends the lead with slick wrister, 3-1

"That's our whole gameplan, to get the pucks deep in their zone and try and attack their defensemen," Barkov said. "That's what we're trying to do here, and we got rewarded there."

They showed up at the most opportune time to create what coach Paul Maurice called the "inflection point" in a game that turned chaotic but still gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series.

Game 4 is at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS).

"I liked our composure in that instance," Reinhart said. "You've got to be ready for them to score and it's how we respond. I don't expect anyone other than 'Barky' in an instance like that. He's one of the best and he knows when there is a moment in the game to step up, and he's going to do it."

Barkov had no points and was minus-4 in the first two games of the series. Reinhart was minus-3 with no points.

Normally, a couple of games with stats skewed in the wrong direction for those two is nothing to worry about. There is enough history between them to know it won't be long before they positively impact a game.

But this is the Stanley Cup Final, and two games feels like a dozen in the regular season because of the importance.

So, that Barkov and Reinhart hadn't been heard from until they delivered in that massive moment became a talking point in the series to the dismay of Maurice, who even joked before Game 3 that the Panthers were going to trade Barkov because of he hadn't come up big yet.

"There isn't the swing on these players," Maurice said. "If they play two games and they don't score -- if you take it from the other way and you factor, 'Well this guy is a great goal scorer and if he doesn't score that's a problem,' so then we're saying they should have 82 in the regular season. Like, it's not real."

It's easy to understand where Maurice is coming from because he's right, it's not real to think a player is going to score every game, even one like Reinhart, who leads the NHL with 111 goals in the regular season and playoffs combined the past two seasons.

But Reinhart hadn't scored since Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round.

In fairness, he sustained a lower-body injury early in Game 2 against the Hurricanes and didn't play Games 3 and 4. He had two assists in the series-clinching Game 5 win, but was shut out in Games 1 and 2 against Edmonton, although he missed on a breakaway in overtime in Game 2.

Still, it's easy to wonder if not scoring would affect him.

Maurice said it doesn't because Reinhart is impactful in so many areas. This season, he was the runner-up to Barkov for the Selke Trophy, which goes to the NHL's best defensive forward.

"I believe Barkov stole the Selke from him, that's how he feels," Maurice said, jokingly. "I'm kidding. He knows he does so much more here and there's enough depth that he doesn't have to carry that pressure. He will score. … It'd been a while since he scored, but it doesn't affect the rest of his game. That's how I notice it. When a guy is not scoring, he starts cheating it, starts trying to find a different place to get to on the ice to break something loose because he needs it. He won't cheat the game. He's always in the right spot."

Moreover, Maurice said Reinhart's game has been trending up in the four games he's played since sitting out against the Hurricanes.

"Getting strong, quite a bit stronger," Maurice said. "He's back to full health now."

Barkov's game is always strong, and he certainly doesn't need to score to make an impact.

He is a three-time Selke Trophy winner, including last season and this season. Barkov didn't even get a point on Reinhart's goal because although he forced Klingberg into the turnover, he never touched the puck.

In fact, he doesn't have a point yet in the series. If that changes in Game 4, the Panthers might fly to Edmonton one win away from another Stanley Cup championship.

It's certainly not a coincidence that it would be aided by Reinhart and Barkov, especially since they had their first big moment together at the most important time of Game 3.

"I always can be better," Barkov said, "but all I'm thinking about is winning the game."

