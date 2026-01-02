‘Panthers on the Prowl’ nearing $1 million goal as auction begins

DSC05163
By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

MIAMI – One step closer to the goal.

Standing in front of a pack of panther statues outside of loanDepot Park in the hours leading up to the 2026 NHL Winter Classic on Friday, Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito kicked off the ‘Panthers on the Prowl’ auction.

Inspired by Chicago's famous Cows on Parade, each donor to ‘Panthers on the Prowl’ received a blank life-sized panther sculpture to design in any way they’d choose.

As of October, over 120 sculptures had been sold.

Now, more than 20 of those feline-friendly sculptures are available for auction.

Funds raised will directly support the American Cancer Society (ACS).

“It's important to me that we're trying to raise as much money as we can in this fight against cancer,” said Zito, who’s built up the charitable endeavor with the same passion that he poured into building the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Panthers “Each one of these [statues] has a story and when you look at them some of them are fun, some of them are silly, some of them are creative beyond anything I could have ever imagined.”

In addition to losing family members to the disease, Zito’s wife, Julie, is a breast cancer survivor and has been a partner and inspiration in the creation of ‘Panthers on the Prowl.’

“Everyone knows someone,” Zito said when asked about those touched by cancer.

It’s that shared experience that has allowed ‘Panthers on the Prowl’ to grow.

Receiving a wide range of participation, the auction includes panthers designed and inspired by GRAMMY Award-winner Michael Buble, NHL great Wayne Gretzky, professional golfer and two-time major champion Dustin Johnson, artist Romero Britto and more.

“To be able to have the privilege to reach out and make those contacts and hear those folks say, ‘Of course,’ what a gift that was that I received,” Zito said of the support.

With the goal of raising $1 million for ACA, Zito said the campaign has already raised more than $700,000 and hopes the auction will bring ‘Panthers on the Prowl’ past the finish line.

At that point, the goal will just have to get bigger.

Live now, bidding will be open through Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.

For fans looking to secure this one-of-a-kind art, the auction can be found HERE.

To learn more about the history of ‘Panthers on the Prowl,’ click HERE.

News Feed

‘Panthers on the Prowl’ Statues for a Cause Now Accepting Bids on Charitybuzz

FANS ARE INVITED TO WELCOME PANTHERS AND RANGERS OUTSIDE LOANDEPOT PARKIN ADVANCE OF 2026 DISCOVER NHL WINTER CLASSIC

Swedish Ice Hockey Association Announces Roster for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

PREVIEW: Panthers, Rangers battle in 2026 NHL Winter Classic

Finnish Ice Hockey Association Announces Roster for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

USA Hockey Announces Roster for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Winter Classic puts spotlight on Florida's rise as home for hockey

‘Unbelievable’: Panthers react to loanDepot Park’s transformation for Winter Classic

Winter Classic in Miami providing ‘different level of excitement’

‘It’s an incredible feeling’: Marchand joins Reinhart on Hockey Canada

‘It boosts morale’: Injured players hit the ice prior to Winter Classic

NHL EDGE stats to watch for in 2026 Winter Classic

Hockey Canada Announces Roster for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Winter Classic will see NHL raise the roof in Miami

RECAP: Canadiens 3, Panthers 2 (OT)

Marchand reflects on path to 1,000 points

Winter Classic to be 'unique visual experience' in Miami

Winter Classic in Miami will be ‘really special,’ Verhaeghe says