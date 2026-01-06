PROSPECTS: Eriksson helps Sweden win gold at 2026 World Junior Championship

Linus Eriksson has added some new shiny hardware to his collection.

After earning a bronze medal at the U18 IIHF World Junior Championship in 2024, the 19-year-old center helped Sweden secure a gold medal at the 2026 U20 World Juniors with a 4-2 win over Czechia on Monday at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Building off a 4-0 showing in the group stage, Sweden, who hadn’t won gold since 2012, defeated Latvia (6-3) and Finland (4-3 SO) in the playoff round to advance to the final.

In seven games at the tournament, Eriksson, a 2024 second-round (58th overall) pick of the Florida Panthers, collected two points (1G, 1A) and owned a +1 plus/minus rating.

Striking early in the semifinals game against Finland on Sunday, Eriksson put Sweden on the board just 36 seconds into play to make it 1-0 set the stage for a crucial victory.