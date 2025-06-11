Maurice shows love for cats with tie choices behind Panthers' bench

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Paul Maurice has dozens of ties that he has collected over the course of his four decades behind an NHL bench.

Some, the Florida Panthers coach wears more than others. Some, he readily admits, should find a new home.

Then there are a couple of new ties that have recently been added to the rotation.

Well, they are new to him, anyway.

Maurice is a cat lover. He and his wife, Michelle, have two cats, whose names fans of the Panthers now know.

At the team's Stanley Cup championship celebration at Fort Lauderdale Beach last June, Maurice wore a T-shirt designed by his daughter, Sydney.

At first glance, it looked like a plain white T-shirt with the Panthers' shield logo on the front and their original 'leaping cat' logo on the back.

On closer look, the faces of the Maurice family's two cats -- Poppy and Penny -- were superimposed on the two Florida team logos.

"My daughter made this shirt," Maurice told the crowd at the beachfront rally, "and I promised her, if we ever won the Stanley Cup, I'm wearing it!"

And, so he did.