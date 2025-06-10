Panthers pull away from Oilers in Game 3, take Stanley Cup Final lead

Brad Marchand scored for the third straight game, setting two Cup Final records in doing so, and Sam Reinhart scored his first goal of the series and added an assist for Florida. Carter Verhaeghe and Evan Rodrigues also each had a goal and an assist, and Eetu Luostarinen had two assists.

The Panthers lead the best-of-7 series 2-1. Game 4 will be here on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Corey Perry scored on the power play for Edmonton, but Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were held off the score sheet. Stuart Skinner allowed five goals on 23 shots before being replaced by Calvin Pickard (seven saves) following his fifth goal against at 3:27 of the third period.

The Oilers put the Panthers on the power play 11 times. Florida scored three times. There were a combined 35 penalties totaling 140 minutes between the two teams. The Oilers were guilty of 21 penalties for 85 minutes.

Marchand got the Panthers going with his fourth goal of the series, scoring from the left face-off circle 56 seconds into the game for a 1-0 lead.

Marchand became the first player in Stanley Cup Final history to score an overtime goal and then score in the first minute of the following game. He scored 8:05 into the second overtime to give the Panthers a 5-4 win in Game 2 in Edmonton on Friday.

The 37-year-old also became the oldest player in Cup Final history to score in the first three games of the series, topping Frank Mahovlich, who was 35 when he scored in Games 1, 2 and 3 for the Montreal Canadiens in the 1973 Stanley Cup Final against the Chicago Black Hawks.

Verhaeghe made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 17:45 with Viktor Arvidsson in the box for goaltender interference. Verhaeghe wired a shot into the top left corner of the net from the left circle.

Perry's power-play goal 1:40 into the second period cut it to 2-1, but Reinhart scored 80 seconds later to make it 3-1 at 3:00.

Aleksander Barkov forced John Klingberg into a turnover in the left corner of Edmonton's defensive zone. Verhaeghe got the puck and set up Reinhart, who scored from the left circle.

Bennett extended the lead to 4-1 at 7:26, scoring his fourth goal of the Cup Final on a breakaway set up by Luostarinen.

It capped a busy shift for Bennett. He put an open-ice hit on Vasily Podkolzin in the Panthers' defensive zone before helping to force Leon Draisaitl into a turnover in the corner. Bennett tried to get the puck out, but Podkolzin kept it in at the point. However, Luostarinen's pressure forced him into a turnover.

Luostarinen got the puck and moved it up to Bennett, who went in alone on Skinner and scored with a backhand-forehand deke.

Ekblad made it 5-1 with a power-play goal 3:27 of the third period, ending Skinner's night.

Rodrigues added a power-play goal at 16:10 for the 6-1 final.