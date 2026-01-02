Zito to auction panther sculptures for cancer research

MIAMI -- Standing on the west side of loanDepot park hours before the puck dropped on the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic, Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito looked around and smiled.

Not only is his team fulfilling a dream many said could never happen by playing an outdoor game in South Florida against the New York Rangers on Friday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS), but Zito was surrounded by over 20 panthers.

No, not Sam Reinhart or Brad Marchand.

These were life-sized panther sculptures all painted in various designs and colors.

And these works of art are doing good in the community.

"It's hard to find the words to describe how wonderful this day is," Zito said, the ballpark to his back. "It really is a special day."

Zito and his wife Julie, who is a breast cancer survivor, created Panthers on the Prowl, a fundraising campaign to support cancer research last March.

Inspired by Chicago's famous Cows on Parade, donors to Panthers on the Prowl purchased a blank life-sized panther sculpture to design in any way they chose.

Tennis great Martina Navratilova, for instance, dipped tennis balls in paint and fired them at her panther to create a polka-dot effect.

Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky has some of his stats, depictions of the Stanley Cup, and his famed '99' painted on his.

There are also statues painted by renowned artists Romero Britto and Guy Harvey. Entertainer Michael Buble designed a panther as well.

Now, you can own one.