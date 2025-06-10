Bennett displays competitive edge for Panthers in Game 3 win against Oilers

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Sam Bennett skated past the blue line, his sights set on Vasily Podkolzin, hitting his target square and spinning him around. The puck squirted out toward the boards, where John Klingberg picked it up. Bennett squared up again, mashing the defenseman into the boards.

He wasn’t done.

The puck slid along the boards, from Bennett to Matthew Tkachuk, before Podkolzin briefly collected it again, only to have it snatched from him by Eetu Luostarinen. The Florida Panthers forward saw Bennett streaking from behind him, flying down the ice, and just touched it over to him, springing him all alone toward Stuart Skinner.

Bennett would not miss, the puck sliding from his forehand to his backhand, back and forth, only to be lifted by his stick blade and sent flying past Skinner. It was his 14th goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and one of, if not the, perfect encapsulation of him as a player -- the bone-shattering hits, the deftness with his hands, the seemingly ever-increasing speed, the finish.

“He’s been an animal this whole playoffs,” Panthers forward Brad Marchand said. “He’s built for this time of year, just how competitive he is and how intense. Obviously you see the physicality piece.

“That shift was a perfect example of his game. He blows two guys up and then somehow leads the rush after that and scored a beautiful goal.”

Bennett’s goal, at 7:26 of the second period to push the score to 4-1, put him four ahead of the next closest player, Leon Draisaitl, who has 10. Add in six assists and he has 20 points, good for fifth in the postseason. But that undersells his importance to the Panthers, who now lead the best-of-7 Stanley Cup Final 2-1 after a dominating 6-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday at Amerant Bank Arena.