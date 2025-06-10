Marchand, Bennett stay hot for Panthers in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Who played well in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final? Sometimes it’s easy to tell, sometimes it isn’t. NHL.com graded the players in a 6-1 win by the Florida Panthers against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday. Here are the players that stood out the most.

Honor roll

Brad Marchand (Florida Panthers): Marchand got the Panthers crowd going when he scored 56 seconds into the game. He became the first player in NHL history to score an overtime goal (he had the winner in double overtime in Game 2) and then score in the opening minute of the following game in a Cup Final. He has four goals through the opening three games of this series.

Sergei Bobrovsky (Florida Panthers): The goalie was sharp from the start in making 32 saves on 33 shots in Game 3. One of his most stellar was when he slid over to keep Oilers forward Adam Henrique from scoring on a tip-in at 5:02 of the first period.

Corey Perry (Edmonton Oilers): The forward scored a power-play goal for Edmonton at 1:40 of the second period to cut Florida’s lead to 2-1. Perry is on a five-game point streak during which he has four goals and two assists. He has two goals in the past two games against the Panthers, becoming the third player in NHL history age 40 or older to score multiple goals in the Cup Final (Mark Recchi had three with the Boston Bruins in 2011, and Igor Larionov scored the same with the Detroit Red Wings in 2002).

Sam Bennett (Florida Panthers): The forward had big back-to-back hits, on Oilers forward Vasily Podkolzin at 7:13 of the second period and defenseman John Klingberg at 7:14, then scored on a breakaway at 7:26 for his League-leading 14th goal of the postseason. He’s on a four-game goal streak, a Panthers playoff record.

Evan Bouchard (Edmonton Oilers): The defenseman led all players with nine shots on goal (the Oilers had 33 for the game) and had the primary assist on Perry’s power-play goal. Bouchard has 80 career playoff points (20 goals, 60 assists) in 72 games, which is tied for the fifth-fewest needed in NHL history to reach that mark.