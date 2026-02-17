2026 Olympic quarterfinal round discussed by NHL.com writers

And then there were eight.

The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 men’s hockey tournament has hit the quarterfinal round, with four games on Wednesday.

A trip to the medal round is at stake in each game.

The semifinals will be Friday, the bronze medal game on Saturday and the gold medal game on Sunday.

Team Canada, Team USA, Team Slovakia and Team Finland, which each received byes into the quarterfinals, will be back on the ice for the first time since last weekend.

All four games should be epic. Here, the four NHL.com writers covering the Olympics in Milan give their thoughts on which game they are looking forward to watching and why:

(3) Slovakia vs. (6) Germany, 6:10 a.m. (Peacock, ICI TOU.TV, CBC Gem, SN, RDS) -- Santagiulia Arena

Slovakia was the biggest surprise of the preliminary round, winning a stacked Group B that included powerhouses Finland and Sweden. What won them the group was a goal with 39 seconds left against Sweden in 5-3 loss. That goal gave them the goal-differential tiebreaker and the bye into this round. Well, there are no more byes and no more rewards for goal differential in a loss. It’s win or go home, and Slovakia has looked strong, led by Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky. He is an absolute powerhouse and is so fun to watch. But so is Germany, which put NHL stars Leon Draisaitl, Tim Stutzle and JJ Peterka on the same line at times in its 5-1 win against France on Tuesday. Germany is coming in on a winning note while Slovakia is coming into this game off a loss and two days off. This is going to be a classic and I can’t wait. – Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief