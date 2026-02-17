Team Czechia holds off Denmark, advances to Olympic quarterfinals

The No. 8 Czechs advance to play top-seeded Canada in the quarterfinals here on Wednesday (10:40 a.m. ET; TV TBD). Czechia has reached the quarterfinals in each of the six Olympics involving NHL teams.

Roman Cervenka also had a goal and an assist, and Lukas Dostal made 24 saves for Czechia, which lost 5-0 to Canada on Feb. 12 in the preliminary round.

Alexander True and Nick Olesen scored for Denmark. Frederik Andersen made 28 saves.

After a tense and conservative first period, there were five goals in the second period, four in a span of 5:45.