Team Czechia holds off Denmark, advances to Olympic quarterfinals

Necas has goal, assist to help set up showdown against Canada

CZE goal celebration vs DEN game recap

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By Shawn P. Roarke
@sroarke_nhl NHL.com Senior Director of Editorial

MILAN -- Martin Necas had a goal and assist for Team Czechia in a 3-2 win against Team Denmark in the qualification round of the men’s hockey tournament at the Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortino 2026 at Santaguilia Arena on Tuesday.

The No. 8 Czechs advance to play top-seeded Canada in the quarterfinals here on Wednesday (10:40 a.m. ET; TV TBD). Czechia has reached the quarterfinals in each of the six Olympics involving NHL teams.

Roman Cervenka also had a goal and an assist, and Lukas Dostal made 24 saves for Czechia, which lost 5-0 to Canada on Feb. 12 in the preliminary round.

Alexander True and Nick Olesen scored for Denmark. Frederik Andersen made 28 saves.

After a tense and conservative first period, there were five goals in the second period, four in a span of 5:45.

GAMECENTER SUMMARY: Denmark-Czechia

Necas gave Czechia a 1-0 lead on a power play at 5:39. With Lars Eller serving a high-sticking penalty, the Czechs worked the puck low-to-high until Ilip Hronek passed it to Necas, who blasted a rising one-timer into the far corner.

Czechia had one power-play goal in the preliminary round.

True tied it 1-1 at 9:02 when he played give-and-go with Joachim Blichfeld, who was behind the goal line. The return pass was one-timed into the net before Dostal could react.

The Czechs retook the lead at 10:15 when David Kampf established position in the slot and outmuscled the defense to set his stick on a pass from Jan Rutta and directing it past Andersen to make it 2-1.

WATCH: Men's Hockey Highlights from the Olympic Winter Games

Cervenka extended the lead to 3-1 at 11:24, taking a pass from David Pastrnak before going wide and wiring a high shot past Andersen’s glove.

Olesen cut it to 3-2 with a power-play goal at 17:12. He received a pass from Oscar Fisker Molgaard at the goal line, spun into the slot and snapped a shot past Dostal.

The 30-year-old had four goals in the tournament, tied with Tim Stutzle (Team Germany) and Macklin Celebrini (Team Canada). Olesen is the only non-NHL player with more than one goal.

