Jarvis' buddies cheer on Canada forward at 2026 Olympics

Seth Jarvis’ friends traded in a road trip for an overseas trip to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The Carolina Hurricanes forward’s group of buddies made it to Italy to cheer on their friend and Team Canada with a little help from Air Canada who hooked the guys up with tickets from their hometown of Winnipeg to Milan.

Last February, the group went viral for driving 30 hours from Winnipeg to Boston to cheer on Jarvis and Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off Final against the U.S.

On Sunday, Jarvis’ friends were in the stands at Santagiulia Arena watching Canada defeat Team France 10-2 in the team’s last game of the preliminary round.