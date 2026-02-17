Jarvis' buddies cheer on Canada forward at 2026 Olympics

Group travels to Milan from Winnipeg, hangs with skier Cassidy Gray

Jarvis friends Olympics

© NHL

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Seth Jarvis’ friends traded in a road trip for an overseas trip to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The Carolina Hurricanes forward’s group of buddies made it to Italy to cheer on their friend and Team Canada with a little help from Air Canada who hooked the guys up with tickets from their hometown of Winnipeg to Milan.

Last February, the group went viral for driving 30 hours from Winnipeg to Boston to cheer on Jarvis and Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off Final against the U.S.

On Sunday, Jarvis’ friends were in the stands at Santagiulia Arena watching Canada defeat Team France 10-2 in the team’s last game of the preliminary round.

After the game, they met up with the Canada forward to celebrate the victory.

The crew even created an Instagram account, with the handle “goodolcanadianboys” to document their trip at the Winter Games.

On Monday, they hung out with Jarvis in front of the famous Duomo di Milano, and they invited Canadian skier Cassidy Gray to join them. Team Canada posted a video of the meet-up on their social media account.

Gray has expressed her desire to meet Jarvis in a few viral videos posted to her TikTok account.

On Tuesday, the Canadian skier got one step closer to her wish and hung out with Jarvis' friends. The group threw on some skates and created a video asking fans to rank their goal celebrations on the Hockey Canada Ice Palazzo rink.

Gray showed off her Jarvis Canada jersey on the boys’ Instagram story. “Uh oh #dangerous,” they captioned the post.

Cassidy Gray Jarvis jersey

© goodolcanadianboys

Jarvis’ buddies will be back in the stands, with possibly a new addition, on Wednesday when Canada takes on Team Czechia in the Quarterfinals (10:40 a.m., Peacock, USA, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC, TSN) at Santagiulia Arena.

