Bellemare plays last game internationally for Team France at Olympics

MILAN -- The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 were a dream come true and the final chapter for Pierre-Edouard Bellemare on the international hockey stage.

The 40-year-old forward announced he’s represented his country for the last time after Team France was eliminated in a 5-1 loss to Team Germany in the qualification round on Tuesday.

Bellemare looked up at the crowd at Santagiulia Arena to take in the moment, then clapped towards the France fans, likely directed to his family and friends. He embraced the French training staff after going through the traditional handshake line before making his way to the tunnel leading to the dressing room.

His eyes were welling with tears while speaking with reporters.

“That was my last game,” Bellemare said. “I had to reach the quarterfinals to keep on wearing this jersey. It’s a bit tough emotionally, but I’ve never played just for myself, and I’m not going to start now.”

The longtime France forward was proud of his team’s effort.

“I’m also sad that we couldn’t pull off a spectacular game to advance to the next round,” Bellemare said. “Our fans in France deserved it. We’re a small hockey nation. The good news is there’s a lot to look forward to.

“If this Olympic tournament can inspire a young kid to play, that would be fantastic. In a few years, that kid could be here in my skates in this very spot.”

In his farewell game for France, Bellemare scored his team’s only goal. He cut Germany’s lead to 3-1 at 4:02 of the second period with a shot that deflected off the leg of Germany defenseman Moritz Mueller and got past goalie Philipp Grubauer.

His goal won't be part of the Milan Cortina 2026 highlight reel, but it was a first on the Olympic stage for Bellemare, an ambassador for French hockey.

"I gave him that goal," Grubauer joked. "It was a Christmas present from me. But I can laugh about it since we won."