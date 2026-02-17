Team USA physician taking in another Olympic experience

When Dr. Joel Boyd looks at Brady Tkachuk and Matthew Tkachuk, he sees the Olympic rings come full circle.

Dr. Boyd is the physician for Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. He's reprising a role he had at the 1998 Nagano Olympics, where he cared for the first NHL players to participate in the Winter Games including rugged forward Keith Tkachuk, the father of the Ottawa Senators captain and Florida Panthers forward.

"It's amazing, isn't it?" Dr. Boyd said. "It's an unbelievable feeling to think that Keith was on that team and now his two boys are playing and I'm here with them. It's just ridiculous."

Like the NHL players, the longtime team physician for the Minnesota Wild is thrilled to be back at the Olympics and is soaking up as much of the atmosphere and experience as he can considering the tournament's hectic schedule.

"It's been amazing to even watch the players in practice, so fast, so skill-oriented," he said. "I'm just excited to watch them play, whenever we play."