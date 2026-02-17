Keller, Thompson soaking in Olympic experience with Team USA

MILAN -- Clayton Keller and Tage Thompson didn't play for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off last season. Keller has appeared in the Stanley Cup Playoffs once in his NHL career. Thompson has never experienced the NHL playoffs.

Now they were on the third line for Team USA at practice Tuesday -- Keller on the left, Thompson on the right, with Dylan Larkin at center -- preparing to play single-elimination, best-on-best hockey at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The U.S. will play in the quarterfinals at Santagiulia Arena on Wednesday (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, SN, TSN) against Team Sweden or Team Latvia, which play in the qualification playoffs Tuesday.

"This is what you live for, those games that mean something, big challenge, when there's a lot on the line," Thompson said. "I think that's why we all play the game, is to play in those important games and to be a difference-maker."

When U.S. general manager Bill Guerin and his staff assembled the roster, they highly valued the chemistry the Americans developed at 4 Nations, when they went to overtime of the championship game before losing to Canada 3-2. Of the 25 U.S. players at the Olympics, 21 played at 4 Nations.

Keller and Thompson were logical choices to add to a tight group. They played at USA Hockey's National Team Development Program, and they helped the United States win gold at the 2025 IIHF World Championship. They have gotten to know everyone better at the Olympic Village.