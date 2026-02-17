Samanski continues to make ‘big strides’ at Olympics with Team Germany

MILAN -- Josh Samanski knows his fate in professional hockey is in the midst of being determined.

But the Team Germany forward is putting those thoughts in the background. His mindset is on helping pursue glory at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

“I’m just focused on what we are doing here right now,” the Edmonton Oilers prospect said after he had a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win against Team France in the qualification round at Santagiulia Arena on Tuesday. “I haven’t had too many thoughts on the future. I’m just taking in all the moments that we can experience here. It’s a really exciting time.

“It’s nice to contribute. It was a really important game for us to show that we can play. Obviously, a great team effort today.”

With the win, Germany advanced to the quarterfinals and will face Team Slovakia here on Wednesday (6:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, CBC Gem, SN, RDS).