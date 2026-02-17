Samanski continues to make ‘big strides’ at Olympics with Team Germany

Oilers forward prospect has goal, assist in win against France

Samanski celebrates vs France Feb 17 26

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By Shawn P. Roarke
@sroarke_nhl NHL.com Senior Director of Editorial

MILAN -- Josh Samanski knows his fate in professional hockey is in the midst of being determined.

But the Team Germany forward is putting those thoughts in the background. His mindset is on helping pursue glory at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

“I’m just focused on what we are doing here right now,” the Edmonton Oilers prospect said after he had a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win against Team France in the qualification round at Santagiulia Arena on Tuesday. “I haven’t had too many thoughts on the future. I’m just taking in all the moments that we can experience here. It’s a really exciting time.

“It’s nice to contribute. It was a really important game for us to show that we can play. Obviously, a great team effort today.”

With the win, Germany advanced to the quarterfinals and will face Team Slovakia here on Wednesday (6:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, CBC Gem, SN, RDS).

GAMECENTER SUMMARY: France-Germany

Samanski, 23, set up the game’s first goal Tuesday with a beautiful backhand pass to Leon Draisaitl at 3:40 of the first period. Draisaitl returned the favor in the third period, serving up a pass for Samanski’s first goal of the tournament.

Each goal came on the power play, which was dormant throughout the preliminary round, going 1-for-9.

“Josh does a great job netfront, especially on the power play,” Germany coach Harold Kreis said.

Draisaitl and Samanski have been building on a chemistry that has taken root with the Oilers, who signed Samanski as a free agent on April 2, 2025. He has two assists in five games for the Oilers this season, and 28 points (seven goals, 21 assists) in 39 games with Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.

On the game’s opening goal, Samanski feathered a pass to Draisaitl, stationed in the far circle. In the blink of an eye, it was in the net.

“At that point I’m just trying to put it in his wheelhouse, and his wheelhouse is pretty big,” Samanski said, laughing.

Samanski extended Germany’s lead to 4-1 at 7:01 of the third in a game that, until then, was much tighter than expected.

“That goal was big for us in the third,” forward JJ Peterka said. “From start to finish, a super solid game for him.”

Samanski goal vs France Feb 17 26

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

And it was Draisaitl who made the pass into the slot, where Samanski kicked the puck onto his stick and flipped it past French goalie Antoine Keller.

“Everybody knows how good of a passer -- not even a passer -- how good of a player he is,” Samanski said. “I’m trying to find an area where he can lay it into. He’s done it a few times this tournament, but I haven’t really scored on the opportunities he has given me. It’s crazy what he sees on the ice.”

Samanski’s first two points of the Olympics didn’t come until Germany’s fourth game, but he managed to make an impression on teammates much earlier.

“He brings a fun element to the game,” defenseman Moritz Seider said. “He’s a character we need in the locker room, always provides positive energy. Really good skater, good hands and he is really helping us on the power play, as you saw today.

“He always puts his body on the line, and [we’re] happy for him to get a result like that.”

Nico Sturm has made a living in the NHL by being a two-way utility forward who can move up and down the lineup. It’s a role he’s filled for the Minnesota Wild this season.

From what he has seen, Sturm says Samanski could fill a similar role with the Oilers. Samanski saw most of his brief time with Edmonton this season as a bottom-six forward.

“He’s at an interesting juncture in his career right now where he is trying to break full-time into the NHL, and there are going to be ups and downs as you learn,” Sturm said. “But this is about as good a stage as any to learn.

“We need, or would like to have, more guys playing at the highest level, so my fingers are crossed that he establishes himself full-time, and this is a good stage to present himself. I’m sure the Oliers are watching.”

Samanski put on a show Tuesday, as he has throughout this tournament.

“He’s taking big strides,” Kreis said.

He’ll get a chance to make more Wednesday against the Slovaks, who opened the tournament with a 4-1 win against Team Finland on Feb. 11.

Win and it’s on to the semifinals with a chance to earn an Olympic medal.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to showcase what our team stands for,” Samanski said, “I’m just excited to get going tomorrow and to play.”

