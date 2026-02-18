Sweden veterans enjoying the moment in potential final Olympic run

Goalie Jacob Markstrom is 36. Forward Marcus Johansson is 35. So are defensemen Victor Hedman and Erik Karlsson. Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson is 34. Captain Gabriel Landeskog is 33. Six others are 32 or 31.

Who knows if they’ll have the chance to play for their country again in four years?

“I don’t think it has to be discussed,” 25-year-old defenseman Rasmus Dahlin said. “We know who those guys are. For me, as a young guy, I really want to make them happy and play for them, and this might be their last one, so let’s make something good out of it.”

Think of who these guys are.

Ekman-Larsson, Johansson, Karlsson and Landeskog were part of the team that won silver for Sweden at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, the last Olympics to include NHL players. They had waited 12 years to get back. The rest had waited their entire lives for their first opportunity.

Markstrom ranks second in NHL history among goalies born in Sweden in games played (564) and wins (256), trailing only Henrik Lundqvist in each category (887 and 459, respectively).

“I’m here, one of 25 representing my country in an Olympics,” Markstrom said. “I waited 36 years to get my first one, and it’s a great feeling, but you don’t want it to end. You’ve got to keep pushing.”