Necas powers Czechia into Olympic quarterfinal rematch with Canada

MILAN – Martin Necas brought his game and his confidence to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

He’s the single biggest reason Team Czechia is still playing in the tournament and has another crack at Team Canada, this time in the quarterfinals at Santagiulia Arena on Wednesday (10:40 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC, TSN).

Necas had a goal and an assist in Czechia’s 3-2 win against Team Denmark in the qualification round Tuesday. He leads the Czechs with seven points (three goals, four assists), all in the past three games after a 5-0 loss to Canada on Thursday.

“I love these moments,” said Necas, who has 62 points in 52 games with the Colorado Avalanche this season. “I love to play in front of a lot of people. I like to be in this position and finally the last couple of years it happened. I’m super happy for that and I look forward to these opportunities. Being on this stage after waiting so long it’s been great and I’m excited for the game tomorrow.”