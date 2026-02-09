Fantasy picks, props, futures for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Player to watch for point, assist and/or goal: Mikael Granlund, F, FIN (vs. SVK)

The Finland forward, who plays for the Anaheim Ducks, led them in points (four in three games) and goals (three) at the 4 Nations Face-Off and scored in overtime against Sweden during the round-robin portion of that tournament. The 33-year-old could play an even bigger role at the Olympics with Aleksander Barkov (knee surgery) injured. Granlund, who had 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 31 regular-season games and 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 18 Stanley Cup Playoff games for the Dallas Stars last season and is expected to play on Finland’s top line with former teammates Mikko Rantanen and Roope Hintz. Per NHL EDGE stats, Granlund ranks in the 82nd percentile among NHL forwards in midrange goals (five) this season. -- Chris Meaney

Player to watch for point, assist and/or goal: Joel Eriksson Ek, F, SWE (vs. ITA)

The Sweden forward, who plays for the Minnesota Wild, is expected to play on the first line with wings Adrian Kempe and William Nylander. Eriksson Ek has 40 points (15 goals, 25 assists) in 52 games for the Wild this season and had eight points (four goals, four assists), including three power-play points, during a six-game point streak before the Olympic break. The 29-year-old had two points (one goal, one assist) in three games for Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Per NHL EDGE stats, Eriksson Ek ranks highly among forwards in high-danger shots on goal (61; 96th percentile) and high-danger goals (11; 89th percentile). -- Meaney

Player to watch for point and/or shots on goal: Simon Nemec, D, SVK (vs. FIN)

The Slovakian defenseman, who plays for the New Jersey Devils, is expected to play on the top pair with Martin Fehervary of the Washington Capitals, as well as the first power-play unit. Nemec, who is one of the 10 returning players who helped Slovakia win bronze at the 2022 Olympics, leads Devils defensemen in goals (eight in 43 games) this season, including three game-winners which are tied for seventh at the position in the NHL. Nemec, who will celebrate his 22nd birthday later on this tournament (Feb. 15), became the youngest defenseman in NHL history to score a hat trick and OT goal in the same game earlier this season (Nov, 12, 2025). Per NHL EDGE stats, Nemec ranks highly among defensemen in midrange goals (four; 90th percentile) and high-danger goals (two; 89th percentile). -- Troy Perlowitz