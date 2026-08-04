Burcar using versatility to make impact for 2027 NHL Draft

EDMONTON -- Gavin Burcar is counting on his versatility to help him get to the NHL.

The United States center's ability to excel in every situation was on full display during his team's opening game of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, scoring at even strength, short-handed and on the power play in a 6-4 win against Czechia here at Rogers Place on Monday.

It was all in a night’s work for the 17-year-old, who is among the first on the ice in every situation for the U.S. at the under-18 tournament.

"He's just incredibly valuable,” U.S. coach Reid Cashman said. "Going into the game, we knew he was going to play in all those situations. If we were down and had to pull the goalie, he was going to be on the ice. And if the other team pulls their goalie, he was also going to be on the ice. He has that way about him. And there's a calmness too.

"As a coach you have to trust the guys you throw over the boards and he's a guy we really trust."

Burcar, a prospect for the 2027 NHL Draft, is going into his second season with Spokane of the Western Hockey League. He had 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 63 regular-season games last season, and scored one goal in four playoff games.

"It was a lot of fun," Burcar said. "Obviously it was a hard year being a 16-year-old and a young guy, but as the year went along the vets on our team were so welcoming, it just made it so much better, and the coach (Brad Lauer) was amazing. I'm excited to get back there this year and have a good year."

Burcar is committed to Michigan State University once he is done playing with Spokane. Whether that is next season or in 2028-29, the native of Newport Beach, California, is not thinking that far ahead.

For now, his focus is improving on his solid rookie season and helping Spokane get back into the WHL playoffs, which should impress NHL scouts along the way.

"My goal is not necessarily to get drafted, it's to have a long career in the NHL," Burcar said. "There are tons of guys that don't get drafted and they go on to play 15 years.

"The draft year is great, it's a fun thing, but I'm just worried about my game and playing my game every day. I want to keep it going because I love it and hopefully I can play as long as I can and have a long career in the NHL. That's the ultimate goal."