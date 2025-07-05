Vilardi, Kakko among 11 players to file for NHL salary arbitration

Gabriel Vilardi of the Winnipeg Jets was one of 11 players who filed for salary arbitration on Saturday, according to the NHL Players’ Association.

The 25-year-old forward had NHL career highs in goals (27), assists (34) and points (61) in 71 games last season, his sixth in the League.

Notable players who filed include forward Kaapo Kakko of the Seattle Kraken, goalie Lukas Dostal of the Anaheim Ducks and defenseman Dylan Samberg of the Jets.

The deadline for the second club-elected salary arbitration notification is Sunday at 5 p.m. ET.

Salary arbitration hearings are scheduled to be held from July 20-Aug. 4. A player can sign a contract with his current team any time before his hearing.

Last offseason, 14 restricted free agents filed for salary arbitration. Nashville Predators defenseman Spencer Stastney was the only player awarded a contract by an independent arbitrator following his hearing.

Here is the list of players who filed for salary arbitration (hearing dates were not announced):

Anaheim Ducks

Lukas Dostal, G

Drew Helleson, D

Buffalo Sabres

Conor Timmins, D

Chicago Blackhawks

Arvid Soderblom, G

Montreal Canadiens

Jayden Struble, D

New York Islanders

Maxim Tsyplakov, F

Seattle Kraken

Kaapo Kakko, F

Toronto Maple Leafs

Nicholas Robertson, F

Winnipeg Jets

Morgan Barron, F

Dylan Samberg, D

Gabriel Vilardi, F