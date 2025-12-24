McDavid has 5 assists, Draisaitl scores hat trick in Oilers win against Flames

McDavid, who recorded his second five-assist game in his NHL career, has 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) during his run. It was his 12th career five-point game.

It was the ninth career regular-season hat trick for Draisaitl, who reached 419 goals to move past Glenn Anderson (417 goals) for third on the Oilers’ all-time list, behind Wayne Gretzky (583) and Jari Kurri (474).

Draisaitl scored all three of his goals on the power play.

Zach Hyman had a goal and two assists, and Evan Bouchard had two assists for the Oilers (19-13-6), who have gone 8-2-1 in their past 11 games to move into a tie for first place in the Pacific Division with the Anaheim Ducks. Connor Ingram made 19 saves.

MacKenzie Weegar scored for the Flames (15-18-4), who were 6-2-0 in their previous eight games. Dustin Wolf made 34 saves.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead at 6:48 of the first period, picking up the rebound off a slap shot from the point by Bouchard and firing it past Wolf’s blocker.

Weegar tied it 1-1 at 15:58, sending a slap shot that deflected in off Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse.

Draisaitl’s power-play goal put the Oilers back ahead 2-1 at 19:43. Hyman took the rebound off a shot by McDavid and sent a back pass across the crease for Draisaitl to put into the open net behind Wolf.

Draisaitl extended it to 3-1 on the power play at 1:59 of the second period, taking a centering pass from McDavid into the slot and scoring stick side on Wolf.

Hyman pushed it to 4-1 at 11:56, scoring off a 2-on-1 rush on a pass from McDavid that he stuffed in point blank.

Draisaitl made it 5-1 with his third power-play goal at 5:38 of the third period. McDavid drove to the net and Hyman came up with the rebound, which he slid through a crowded net front to Draisaitl for the backdoor finish.