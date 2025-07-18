Helleson signs 2-year contract with Ducks

Defenseman had 13 points in 56 games, avoids arbitration hearing

Drew Helleson signs 2 year contract with ANA

© Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Drew Helleson signed a two-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Financial terms were not released.

The 24-year-old defenseman was a restricted free agent who had filed for salary arbitration. He's the second Ducks player to avoid an arbitration hearing, after goalie Lukas Dostal signed a five-year contract Thursday.

Helleson had 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 56 games last season. He led Ducks defensemen and NHL rookie defensemen with a plus-6 rating.

Selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the second round (No. 47) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Helleson has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 56 NHL games. He had been acquired by Anaheim in a trade with Colorado for defenseman Josh Manson on March 14, 2022.

