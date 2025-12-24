Daccord makes 35 saves, Kraken edge Kings for 3rd straight win

Jordan Eberle, Frederick Gaudreau and Ben Meyers scored for the Kraken (15-14-6), who are 5-3-1 in their past nine road games.

Kevin Fiala and Andrei Kuzmenko scored for the Kings (15-12-9), who are 1-4-2 in their past seven games. Pheonix Copley made 25 saves in his first NHL start since Dec. 10, 2023.

Seattle went up 1-0 on a power play 1:10 into the second period on Eberle’s 13th goal of the season. He got the puck alone just outside the crease and beat Copley with a wrist shot over his left shoulder.

Los Angeles has given up a power-play goal in four straight games.

Gaudreau made it 2-0 at 7:26 when Kings defenseman Brian Dumoulin broke up his shot, sending the puck fluttering towards net, but Copley couldn’t catch it and it went off his glove and in through the five-hole.

Meyers gave the Kraken a 3-0 lead at 16:02 when his centering pass for Gaudreau on a 2-on-1 break deflected off the stick of Los Angeles defenseman Mikey Anderson and went in at the far right post.

Fiala cut it to 3-1 at 16:13 on a backhand from close range after Anze Kopitar pressured Josh Mahura under the Seattle goal line, leading to a turnover in the offensive zone.

Kuzmenko made it 3-2 at 8:45 of the third period, racing past defenseman Ryker Evans for a wraparound at the left post.

Kraken forward Berkly Catton returned after missing eight games because of an upper-body injury.