Golden Knights score 5 in 1st period, cruise past Sharks

Marner has 2 goals for Vegas; Celebrini's point streak extends to 6 games for San Jose

Sharks at Golden Knights | Recap

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS – The Vegas Golden Knights scored five goals in the first period and cruised to a 7-2 victory against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

Mitch Marner had two goals and was one of 13 skaters to register a point for the Golden Knights (17-8-10), who broke a three-game losing streak (0-2-1). Carter Hart made 21 saves for his 100th career NHL victory.

Macklin Celebrini and Collin Graf scored, while Tyler Toffoli had two assists for the Sharks (17-17-3), who have lost three straight. Yaroslav Askarov allowed four goals on 16 shots before being pulled at 14:57 of the first period. Alex Nedeljkovic made seven saves in relief.

Howden gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 1:46 of the first period. Reilly Smith sprung the chance with a lead pass into the neutral zone, setting up a 2-on-1 rush that ended with Braeden Bowman finding Howden to bury the snap shot.

Marner extended it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 9:07. Marner's wrist shot from the left face-off dot hit off the skate of Sharks forward Alexander Wennberg in front and over the glove of Askarov.

Sissons makes it 3-0 at 11:37. He and Kolesar break out with a 2-on-1 on the rush, with forward Keegan Kolesar passing the puck to Sissons for the wrist shot.

Tomas Hertl roofed a snap shot at 14:57 making it 4-0 to chase Askarov out of the game. Sharks forward Ty Dellandrea turns the puck over to Pavel Dorofeyev, who finds Hertl in front.

Stone went forehand to backhand and off the left post to make it 5-0 at 18:34.

Celebrini gave the Sharks their first goal at 6:49 of the second period, ripping home his 19th goal of the season with snap shot off the cross bar and underneath Hart’s right arm.

Smith scores with a slap shot, getting the puck from Korczak off the face-off win, to make it 6-1 at 18:50.

Marner scored his second of the game at 5:22 of the third period, tapping a Stone lead pass into the net to make it 7-1.

Graf deflected in a Toffoli rebound at 8:04 for the 7-2 final.

Latest News

Wedgewood makes 32 saves, Avalanche shut out Mammoth

Konecny has goal, assist, Flyers hold off Blackhawks

Daccord makes 35 saves, Kraken edge Kings for 3rd straight win

Stamkos scores in OT, Predators edge Wild

McDavid has 5 assists, Draisaitl scores hat trick in Oilers win against Flames

NCAA players set to face European pro teams in 1st Spengler Cup appearance

Matthews could help history repeat itself as Maple Leafs captain

Rangers score 5 straight goals in 3rd period, rally past Capitals

Canadiens score 5 straight, surge to win against Bruins

Panthers rally past Hurricanes with 5 unanswered goals

Byram wins it in OT, Sabres defeat Senators for 7th straight win

Larkin ties it late in 3rd, lifts Red Wings past Stars in OT

Pelech scores in 3rd period to lift Islanders past Devils

Maple Leafs enter holiday break with welcome ‘boost’

Domi breaks tie in 3rd, sparks Maple Leafs past Penguins to stop skid

NHL teams spread holiday cheer before Christmas break

Berube safe as Maple Leafs coach, GM says

Dunne surprises sister with special video message before playing on same ice