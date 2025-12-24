Golden Knights score 5 in 1st period, cruise past Sharks

Mitch Marner had two goals and was one of 13 skaters to register a point for the Golden Knights (17-8-10), who broke a three-game losing streak (0-2-1). Carter Hart made 21 saves for his 100th career NHL victory.

Macklin Celebrini and Collin Graf scored, while Tyler Toffoli had two assists for the Sharks (17-17-3), who have lost three straight. Yaroslav Askarov allowed four goals on 16 shots before being pulled at 14:57 of the first period. Alex Nedeljkovic made seven saves in relief.

Howden gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 1:46 of the first period. Reilly Smith sprung the chance with a lead pass into the neutral zone, setting up a 2-on-1 rush that ended with Braeden Bowman finding Howden to bury the snap shot.

Marner extended it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 9:07. Marner's wrist shot from the left face-off dot hit off the skate of Sharks forward Alexander Wennberg in front and over the glove of Askarov.

Sissons makes it 3-0 at 11:37. He and Kolesar break out with a 2-on-1 on the rush, with forward Keegan Kolesar passing the puck to Sissons for the wrist shot.

Tomas Hertl roofed a snap shot at 14:57 making it 4-0 to chase Askarov out of the game. Sharks forward Ty Dellandrea turns the puck over to Pavel Dorofeyev, who finds Hertl in front.

Stone went forehand to backhand and off the left post to make it 5-0 at 18:34.

Celebrini gave the Sharks their first goal at 6:49 of the second period, ripping home his 19th goal of the season with snap shot off the cross bar and underneath Hart’s right arm.

Smith scores with a slap shot, getting the puck from Korczak off the face-off win, to make it 6-1 at 18:50.

Marner scored his second of the game at 5:22 of the third period, tapping a Stone lead pass into the net to make it 7-1.

Graf deflected in a Toffoli rebound at 8:04 for the 7-2 final.