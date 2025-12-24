On Tap: Day 1 of 2026 World Junior Championship

United States begins quest for 3-peat; projected No. 1 draft pick McKenna leads Canada against Czechia

COLE HUTSON WJC
By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

Friday is the first day of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota.

On Tap for Day 1

All games on NHL Network in U.S., TSN in Canada

Sweden vs. Slovakia (1 p.m. ET) -- Sweden, which could be the favorite in Group A, kicks off the tournament at Grand Casino Arena. Sweden could have two of the top forwards in the tournament in Anton Frondell (Chicago Blackhawks) and Ivar Stenberg (2026 draft eligible). Frondell, the No. 3 pick of the 2025 NHL Draft, leads all under-20 players in the Swedish Hockey League with 10 goals in 25 games for Djurgarden. Stenberg, expected to be a top-three pick at the 2026 NHL Draft, leads Frolunda of the SHL with 24 points (six goals, 18 assists) in 25 games. Sweden only has three players back from the team that finished fourth at the 2025 WJC, including forward Victor Eklund (New York Islanders), Frondell's teammate with Djurgarden, who had six points (two goals, four assists) in seven games. They could skate on a line with center Eric Nilson (Anaheim Ducks), which would create trouble for any team. Slovakia will find its offense tougher to come by but should be solid defensively. Alan Lendak (2026 draft eligible) and Michal Pradel (Detroit Red Wings) have been two of the better goalies in the United States Hockey League this season and will compete for playing time after serving as the second and third goalies, respectively, at the 2025 WJC. Lendak has a .915 save percentage in 11 games for Fargo after playing two games last year, and Pradel is tied for the league lead with three shutouts in 23 games for Tri-City. Whoever gets the start might have to steal one for Slovakia to start the tournament with a win.

Denmark vs. Finland (3:30 p.m. ET) -- Denmark returns to the top level of the World Juniors for the first time since 2019, but staying up won't be easy in the Group B opener at 3M Arena at Mariucci. Finland typically plays a tight, gritty style, but this time they'll have two of the top prospects for the 2026 draft in forward Oliver Suvanto and defenseman Juho Piiparinen. Suvanto (6-3, 207), who has seven points (two goals, five assists) in 30 games as a 17-year-old with Tappara in Liiga, the top professional league in Finland, could center one of the top two lines. His Tappara teammate, Piiparinen (6-1, 201) has three assists in 26 games and is averaging 10:42 of ice time as a 17-year-old. Finland will have 11 players back from the team that won the silver medal at the 2025 WJC, including Petteri Rimpinen, voted the best goalie of the tournament after he went 5-2-0 with a 2.34 goals-against average, .933 save percentage and one shutout while playing every second of Finland's seven games.

Germany vs. United States (6 p.m. ET) -- The U.S. three-peat quest starts with its Group A opener against Germany, which the U.S. beat 10-4 in the opener of the 2025 WJC. Three of the seven goal-scorers from that game will be back, topped by forward James Hagens (Boston Bruins), who tied for the team lead with five goals in seven games. Also returning is Cole Hutson (Washington Capitals), who had 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in seven games to become the first defenseman ever to outright lead the tournament in scoring. Germany defeated Kazakhstan in the relegation game and will return two of its top forwards from the 2025 WJC in David Lewandowski (Edmonton Oilers) and Maxim Schafer (Washington Capitals), who tied for the team lead with two goals each. Also back is goalie Linus Vieillard (2026 draft eligible), who had a .915 save percentage in four games.

Canada vs. Czechia (8:30 p.m. ET) -- Canada closes the day with a Group B game against the team that eliminated it in the quarterfinals the past two tournaments. There's depth at all positions, starting with a forward group that features 13 first-round NHL draft picks and one who likely will be the first pick of the 2026 NHL Draft in Gavin McKenna. He scored one goal in five games in limited ice time as a 17-year-old at the 2025 WJC but likely will play a top-six role, possibly at left wing on the top line with center Michael Misa (San Jose Sharks) and right wing Porter Martone (Michigan State). The goaltending depth also is strong with both goalies back from the 2025 team. Carter George (Los Angeles Kings) had a 1.76 GAA and .936 save percentage in four games, while Jack Ivankovic (Nashville Predators) played one game but has been the best goalie in NCAA hockey with a 1.90 GAA, .927 save percentage and three shutouts in 20 games as a freshman at the University of Michigan. Whoever the goalie is will be tested by a deep, talented Czechia offense that could be led by top 2026 draft prospect forward Adam Novotny, who scored one goal in seven games as a 17-year-old and this season leads Peterborough of the Ontario Hockey League with 35 points (19 goals, 16 assists) in 29 games.

