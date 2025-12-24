Islanders in playoff mix thanks to play at UBS Arena

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Four years have passed since UBS Arena first opened its doors to the New York Islanders, their glistening new home after decades at Nassau Coliseum in nearby Uniondale, New York, with a short stop at Barclays Center in Brooklyn in between.
It hasn't exactly been "Fort Neverlose," which the Coliseum was dubbed during the Islanders' dynastic years from 1980-84, when they won four consecutive Stanley Cup championships and reached the Cup Final five straight times. They only surpassed 20 home wins twice in their first four seasons here, a trend they're eagerly trying to change.
At the beginning of December, the Islanders shifted their morning skates from their practice facility in East Meadow, New York -- a stone's throw from the Coliseum -- to UBS Arena, perhaps an attempt to become more comfortable in the rink that will host the 2027 NHL All-Star Game.
They are 6-1-0 since the move after a 2-1 victory against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday in front of a capacity crowd of 17,255.
"It's back and forth sometimes … we've had a lot of afternoon games the next day, so we've had some practices here," said Islanders captain Anders Lee, who had an assist on Adam Pelech's game-winner with 1:15 remaining in the third period. "We're still figuring out how much we like it."