Islanders in playoff mix thanks to play at UBS Arena

The fans have certainly enjoyed the outcomes here of late. On Tuesday, they watched a terrific performance from backup goalie David Rittich, who made 31 saves, including 11 in the third period, and was named the game's First Star. His teammates kept Devils center Jack Hughes in check for the majority of the evening, aside from a breakaway at 8:20 of the second period. It was Hughes' lone shot on goal of the game.

And the home crowd erupted less than four minutes later when Simon Holmstrom tied it 1-1, capitalizing on a failed clearing attempt by Devils goalie Jacob Markstrom. New Jersey was limited to one shot on goal in the second after Holmstrom's goal.

"It makes such a big difference," Lee said. "When there's energy in the building, it brings even more energy out of us. We go around the League and play in some tough buildings, and they're fun to play in. It's harder in some ways, but it also just creates a better atmosphere for the game. Both teams play better.

"But we had our crowd behind us [tonight]. I think we've had it behind us of late, which makes a huge difference for us."

New York coach Patrick Roy said he had a good feeling about the game when he arrived here for the morning skate, that his players would match the energy the crowd would provide just two days before Christmas and knowing the Islanders had an opportunity to keep pace in what remains an insanely packed Eastern Conference. Only six points separate the second wild card from last place.

The regulation win Tuesday moved New York (20-13-4) three points ahead of New Jersey (20-16-1).

"It was fun to be behind the bench for a game like this," Roy said. "The fans were into it; it was an exciting game. … Sometimes those games, you know you're always afraid if the focus is going to be there, especially at home, there's a lot of distractions. But I thought our guys were really focused. I think we all knew what was at stake, and it was important for us to have a strong game.

"It's a big difference in the standings, losing or winning that game. I think we're going to look at the standings."

With the enormous boost 18-year-old defenseman Matthew Schaefer has provided since being the No. 1 pick by the Islanders at the 2025 NHL Draft, there's reason to believe they can remain in the playoff race over the next few months. Schaefer, who played 21:12 on Tuesday, is third among all rookies with 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 37 games and has emerged as a potential candidate to play for Team Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.