Geekie, Jones among Olympic roster sleeper picks discussed by NHL.com

Rosters for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 have been debated since the 12 participating countries each named six players to their preliminary rosters in June.

Players have come and gone from those arguments as injuries and slumps have taken their toll.

The deadline for the 12 teams to submit a final roster of 25 players is Dec. 31, with roster announcements coming shortly afterward.

Though it’s not difficult to predict most of the players for each team, there are some who have barged their way into the conversation, making some final difficult decisions.

We asked a panel of NHL.com writers to identify the most intriguing of these sleeper candidates. Here, in alphabetical order, are the answers.