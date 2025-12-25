Christmas Day NHL hockey memories as evergreen as mistletoe

It’s been more than a half-century since the NHL dropped a puck on Christmas Day, but some events and memories of a very different time remain as evergreen as mistletoe.

Six games were played on Dec. 25, 1971, and not since then, by agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association, has the League played on Christmas day or night.

For those who lost their 1971 Christmas score sheets: the Boston Bruins were 5-1 home-ice winners against the Philadelphia Flyers; the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 in Pittsburgh; the Detroit Red Wings fell 5-3 to the Maple Leafs in Toronto; the visiting New York Rangers defeated the Minnesota North Stars 2-1; the Buffalo Sabres and St. Louis Blues tied 4-4 in St. Louis; and the California Golden Seals were 3-1 winners against the Kings in Los Angeles.

The Golden Seals’ Stan Gilbertson remains the most recent player to score a goal on Dec. 25 (in the wee hours of Dec. 26, Eastern time), gifted with an empty Kings net at 19:42 of the third period. Gilbertson also has the most recent Christmas penalty, a holding minor assessed by referee Lloyd Gilmour at 5:06 of the third period.