2026 World Junior Championship predictions

Unanimous pick for championship team, top 2026 NHL Draft-eligible player

Beck_holds_2023WJC_Cup

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Canada will return to the top of the junior hockey field at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship in Minnesota, according to three NHL.com writers.

NHL.com deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman, NHL.com senior draft writer Mike G. Morreale and LNH.com senior writer Guillaume Lepage predict Canada will win gold for the first time since 2023.

Canada has won the WJC 20 times, more than any other country, but has finished in fifth place the last two tournaments, losing to Czechia in the quarterfinals in Sweden in 2024 and Ottawa in 2025.

Who Canada defeats to win the championship varies by writer. Morreale believes the United States, the two-time defending champion, will lose in the gold-medal game. Kimelman and Lepage predict Canada will defeat Sweden in the final.

Each writer also made his pick for best goalie, best forward and best defenseman at the tournament. They also chose the top 2026 NHL Draft prospect, with Canada forward Gavin McKenna the unanimous selection.

The 2026 WJC will be held Dec. 26-Jan. 5. The 10 teams will play in two groups. Group A consists of the U.S., Germany, Slovakia, Sweden and Switzerland, and will play its preliminary-round games at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota. Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Finland and Latvia are in Group B, with its preliminary-round games at 3M Arena at Mariucci on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

The top four finishers in each group will play in the quarterfinals on Jan. 2. The semifinals are Jan. 4, and the championship and third-place games are Jan. 5.

All games will be broadcast live on NHL Network in the United States and TSN and RDS in Canada.

Kimelman

Group A winner: Sweden
Group B winner: Canada
Champion: Canada
Second: Sweden
Third: Czechia
Surprise star: Jack Berglund, F, Sweden
Best goalie: Jack Ivankovic, Canada
Best defenseman: Cole Hutson, United States
Best forward: Michael Misa, Canada
Top 2026 NHL Draft-eligible player: Gavin McKenna, F, Canada

Lepage

Group A winner: Sweden
Group B winner: Canada
Champion: Canada
Second: Sweden
Third: Czechia
Surprise star: Adam Novotny, F, Czechia
Best goalie: Carter George, Canada
Best defenseman: Cole Hutson, United States
Best forward: Porter Martone, F, Canada
Top 2025 NHL Draft eligible player: Gavin McKenna, F, Canada

Morreale

Group A winner: Sweden
Group B winner: Canada
Champion: Canada
Second: United States
Third: Finland
Surprise star: Adam Novotny, F, Czechia
Best goalie: Petteri Rimpinen, Finland
Best defenseman: Cole Hutson, United States
Best forward: Anton Frondell, Sweden
Top 2026 NHL Draft eligible player: Gavin McKenna, F, Canada

Related Content

2026 World Junior Championship Group A preview 

Buium values World Junior Championship experience as he grows with Canucks

McKenna, Martin setting foundation for Canada’s top World Junior Championship line

Top games from 50 years of World Junior Championship

World Junior Championship

On Tap: Day 1 of 2026 World Junior Championship

Predators, Mammoth each have NHL-high 7 prospects at 2026 World Junior Championship

'Winning is the expectation' for U.S. at World Juniors

Predators, Sabres among surprise teams discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

World Junior Championship has become 'a special tradition' since 1st tournament 50 years ago

2026 World Junior Championship Group B preview

Hensler excited to help U.S. go for World Junior Championship 3-peat near Minnesota

2026 World Junior Championship Group A preview 

2026 World Junior Championship schedule

World Junior Championship all-time roster draft

McKenna motivated to help Canada rebound at 2026 World Junior Championship

Buium values World Junior Championship experience as he grows with Canucks

CHL notebook: Prospects who could make impact at World Juniors

Top games from 50 years of World Junior Championship

McKenna, Stenberg among top 2026 Draft prospects to watch at World Juniors

McKenna, Martin setting foundation for Canada’s top World Junior Championship line

McKenna determined to elevate play with Canada at World Junior Championship

Bruins prospect Hagens tops U.S. 2026 World Junior selection camp roster