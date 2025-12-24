Wedgewood makes 32 saves, Avalanche shut out Mammoth

Girard has goal for Colorado, which extends winning streak to 6

Mammoth at Avalanche | Recap

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Scott Wedgewood made 32 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche won their 13th consecutive home game, 1-0 against the Utah Mammoth at Ball Arena on Tuesday.

The shutout was Wedgewood’s second of the season and his 10th in the NHL.

Samuel Girard scored for the Avalanche (27-2-7), who have won six straight and reached 61 points this season, making them the fourth team in NHL history to reach the 60-point mark in 36 games.

Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves for the Mammoth (18-18-3), who have alternated wins and losses in the past six games (3-3-0).

Girard scored on a breakaway to put Colorado up 1-0 at 7:57 of the second period. He picked off Utah forward Clayton Keller’s pass in the neutral zone and took it in alone before roofing a backhander over the left shoulder of Vanecek from atop the crease.

Wedgewood stopped Dylan Guenther on a breakaway after he stepped out of the penalty box at 14:48 of the second period.

Wedgewood then robbed Keller with a glove save at the right post at 15:15 of the second period, and video review confirmed the call on the ice that the puck had not crossed the goal line.

The Mammoth signed goalie Colten McIntyre to an amateur tryout agreement Tuesday to serve as Vanecek's backup. Goalie Karel Vejmelka was a late scratch because of an upper-body injury. McIntyre, who is from Park City, became the first Utah native to suit up for the Mammoth in an NHL game.

