AHL Notebook: Looking back at top stories of 2025

Abbotsford wins the Calder Cup

As last January’s schedule got underway, Abbotsford (Vancouver Canucks) had a 14-15-1-1 record that left the team barely in the Pacific Division playoff field.

A players-only meeting followed a 6-2 road loss to Laval (Montreal Canadiens) on Jan. 4, 2025. Whatever was said in that meeting apparently worked. From there the team went 30-9-1-1 to finish the regular season second in the Pacific Division. In the best-of-3 first-round series against Tucson (Utah Mammoth), Abbotsford faced elimination before emerging from that series. The team then eliminated Coachella Valley (Seattle Kraken), Colorado (Colorado Avalanche), and Texas (Dallas Stars) to advance to the Calder Cup Final.

Abbotsford then ousted Charlotte (Florida Panthers) with a 3-2 win in Game 6 of the Calder Cup Final. Two of Abbotsford’s victories in the series came on the road. It was the first ever Calder Cup championship for a Vancouver affiliate.

Vancouver forwards Linus Karlsson, Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Aatu Raty, and Max Sasson were all members of the Calder Cup championship team. In addition, goalie Arturs Silovs was named the most valuable player of the Calder Cup Playoffs. He finished the postseason with a 16-7 record along with a 2.01 goals-against average, .931 save percentage, and five shutouts. Vancouver traded him to the Pittsburgh Penguins on July 13, 2025 for defenseman Chase Stillman and a 2027 fourth-round pick.