'Winning is the expectation' for U.S. at World Juniors

A lot has changed since the 1982 IIHF World Junior Championship, the first time Minnesota hosted the tournament.

It was sixth edition of the event, and the first time games were played in the United States. The U.S. went 2-5 and finished sixth among eight teams.

"I remember us being really challenged because of the talent all the other teams had," said John Vanbiesbrouck, who was an 18-year-old goalie for the U.S. in 1982.

Today, Vanbiesbrouck is USA Hockey assistant executive director of hockey operations and the general manager of the U.S. team that will go for a third consecutive gold medal when the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship is held Dec. 26-Jan. 5, 2026 in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota.

"We didn't have the depth at that time," he said. "Now that's all changed. The expectation is not even just a medal, it's gold."

Depth no longer is a challenge for USA Hockey at any level.

The U.S. became the first country to win world championships at the junior, senior men's, senior women's and sled level all in a calendar year.

The U.S. win at the 2025 World Juniors was its second straight, the first time its won consecutive championships. And its title at the 2025 IIHF World Championship was its first in 92 years.

"Winning is the expectation," U.S. World Junior coach Bob Motzko said. "That's it."

Motzko, the coach at the University of Minnesota, is coaching the U.S. at the World Juniors for the third time. He led the U.S. to the gold medal in 2017 and a bronze medal in 2018.