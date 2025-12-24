World Junior Championship has become 'a special tradition' since 1st tournament 50 years ago

The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship marks the 50th anniversary of the annual 10-nation tournament featuring many of the best under-20 players in the world. It will be held at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, home to the Minnesota Wild, and 3M Arena at Mariucci on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis, from Dec. 26-Jan. 5. Today, NHL.com staff writer Mike Zeisberger looks at how the tournament has grown since the first one in 1977.
TORONTO -- It’s fitting Dale and Mark Hunter are part of Team Canada’s braintrust for the 50th anniversary of the IIHF World Junior Championship.
After all, their older brother Dave participated in the first one.
As such, if anyone knows how much the tournament has grown, on and off the ice, it’s the Hunters.
"It’s changed so much," said Dale, coach of Team Canada for the 2026 tournament, which starts Friday in Saint Paul and Minneapolis, Minnesota. "The publicity. The talent. The notoriety. All of it.
"There really wasn’t any of that when it started in 1977, other than there was plenty of skill with the guys who participated."
Indeed, what started as a holiday tournament has morphed into an event onto its own in the past five decades.
This year, a player like Canada’s Gavin McKenna, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, is already a household name and will draw plenty of eyeballs from fans all over the world. But that wasn’t always the case.
The first official World Juniors took place in Zvolen and Banská Bystrica Czechoslovakia in 1977, although it had been unofficially held the previous three seasons with the Soviet Union winning each time. Dale, now 65, and Mark, 63, were teenagers when their brother Dave, a forward with Sudbury of the Ontario Hockey League at the time, was invited to play for Canada.
"He got picked along with some other future NHLers like Al Secord, Ron Duguay, Brad Marsh and Dale McCourt," Dale said. "They ended up finishing second to the Soviets."
Though the two younger Hunter boys didn’t know much about the tournament at the time, Mark remembers the impression it made on his father, Dick.
"My parents went over there to watch," Mark said. "And when they came back, my dad told us, "You won’t believe how high-end hockey it was, with the speed and the skill and the toughness you have to have.’
"It’s amazing how it’s exploded since then. It’s so great for the sport of hockey."