Jeff Skinner relishing run to Stanley Cup Final with Oilers

Selected with the No. 7 pick by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2010 NHL Draft, team success eluded Skinner through his first 14 seasons. He played eight seasons in Carolina without a playoff appearance and then six with the Buffalo Sabres, who were in a rebuilding phase.

Skinner then signed a one-year, $3 million contract with Edmonton on July 1, 2024, after having the remaining three seasons on his eight-year, $72 million contract bought out by Buffalo on June 30. He had 29 points (16 goals, 13 assists) in 72 games for the Oilers this season.

“I think everyone felt extremely happy for him to get that goal the other night and play as well as he did,” Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. “Being on the bench, when that goal went in, there was a little bit of doubt how that puck went in, when it went in and who scored it. I think that Leon [Draisaitl] in front of me shouted that it was Skinner and the other guys just lit up and thought it was awesome. You want to see good things happen to good people, especially good people that have gone through some adversity.”

Skinner is an offensive player on a team full of offensive talent, led by Connor McDavid and Draisaitl, and he was pushed down the lineup because if it. He had to demonstrate an ability to be responsible defensively to earn the trust of the coaching staff, which he did toward the end of the season.

Skinner played in Game 1 of the first round against the Los Angeles Kings, getting an assist in a 6-5 loss. Skinner was replaced by Kane in Game 2, who was returning after missing the entire regular season because of sports hernia and knee injuries.

“There’s been a lot of adversity for him this year,” Knoblauch said. “It hasn’t gone as well as anyone anticipated, but for him to be in the Stanley Cup Final and for him to be able to score a goal to help us get there, we’re very happy for it and he’s deserved it. I’m sure we’ll be seeing more of him at some point of the series, whether that’s for Game 1 or later on, I’m not sure.

“But he’s been a great depth player for me to use. He’s only been in two playoff games this run, and we’ve been fortunate we haven’t had that many injuries and hopefully we’re lucky enough going forward.”

Skinner brings a unique skill set to the Oilers with a distinct skating style developed during his days as a competitive figure skater growing up. His edge work is exceptional, and it allows him to protect the puck against bigger opponents and attack the net from different angles.

“His mobility is tremendous,” Knoblauch said. “He’s not straightaway fast speed like Connor McDavid, but most of the game is about short bursts and having good agility. He’s able to do that. His skating makes it a little more difficult for the defensemen to check you, you’re more elusive and you can spin off a little bit easier, you can protect the puck in different situations. He’s one of the best at it in the League.”

Skinner is hoping he gets an opportunity to showcase his skating ability in the Final. Edmonton, meanwhile, will be looking to avenge a 2-1 loss to Florida in Game 7 last season.

“I think when you get this far, there’s a lot at stake and a lot more emotion and excitement involved in everything around the game,” Skinner said. “It’ll be exciting. This is the goal, every year and every team has the same goal. You get this close, you want to put your best foot forward and that will be exciting.”