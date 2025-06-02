Jeff Skinner relishing run to Stanley Cup Final with Oilers

EDMONTON -- Jeff Skinner is willing to play his part for the Edmonton Oilers in their quest to win the Stanley Cup, even if it means stepping aside until needed.
The Oilers forward played 1,078 regular-season games before getting an opportunity to suit up in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, so he is not about to gripe about playing sparingly this postseason.
Skinner is just happy to be in the Stanley Cup Final with the Oilers despite the uncertainty of whether he will play against the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the best-of-7 series at Rogers Place on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).
“I think any player is aware of how tough it is to get here and how fortunate you have to be,” Skinner said Monday. “Obviously, you have to be on a great team, and even great teams sometimes don’t make it this far. I think every player is aware of how difficult it is to get to this stage, and I don’t think I’m any different in that regard.”
Skinner scored his first playoff goal in a 6-3 win against the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final on Thursday to help Edmonton qualify for its second consecutive Final against Florida, which defeated the Oilers in seven games last season.
The 33-year-old has a goal and an assist in two playoff games and has been a healthy scratch in the other 14, largely due to the return of Edmonton forward Evander Kane.
Skinner entered the lineup in Game 5 against Dallas with forwards Connor Brown and Zach Hyman out because of injury. Brown is expected to return for Game 1 against Florida.
“It’s nice to contribute,” Skinner said. “We’re in the Final, so (sitting out) it’s not that tough. You always want to be out there to try and contribute and help the team win, but guys have been rolling pretty well this last little while, so it’s my job to stay ready and it was nice to get in there for Game 5.”