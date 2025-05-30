How Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers were built

Roster shaped by drafting McDavid, Draisaitl, Bouchard, signing Perry

The Edmonton Oilers advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight season with an 6-3 win against the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center on Thursday.

The Oilers will play the Florida Panthers in a rematch of their seven-game loss in the 2024 Final. They seek their sixth NHL championship and first since 1990, when they defeated the Boston Bruins in five games for their fifth title in a seven-year span.

Fourteen players on the Oilers roster played at least one game in the Cup Final last season. Forward Corey Perry is the only one to have played at least one game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for Edmonton this season who has won the Stanley Cup, with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007. It is the fifth time in six seasons Perry has been in the Final, including the past two with the Oilers. He previously made it three straight seasons with the Stars in 2020, the Montreal Canadiens in 2021 and Tampa Bay Lightning in 2022, losing all three.

Of the 25 players to play at least one postseason game, 10 signed in free agency, eight were acquired via trade, six were selected by Edmonton in the NHL Draft, and one was claimed off waivers.

Here's how the roster of this Stanley Cup finalist was built, with background on the coaching staff and general manager:

FORWARDS

Viktor Arvidsson, LW: Signed as a free agent July 1, 2024, Arvidsson had 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) in 67 regular-season games and has five points (one goal, four assists) in 11 playoff games.

Connor Brown, RW: Signed as a free agent July 1, 2023, Brown had 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) in 82 regular-season games and has eight points (five goals, three assists) in 14 playoff games.

Leon Draisaitl, C: Selected with the No. 3 pick of the 2014 NHL Draft, Draisaitl had 106 points (52 goals, 54 assists) in 71 regular-season games and has 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) in 16 playoff games.

Trent Frederic, C: Acquired in a three-team trade with the Bruins and New Jersey Devils on March 4, 2025, for forward Shane Lachance, Frederic had no points in one regular-season game for the Oilers and has four points (one goal, three assists) in 16 playoff games.

Adam Henrique, C: Acquired from the Anaheim Ducks in a three-team trade also involving the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 6 with forward Sam Carrick for a first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, a fourth-round pick in the 2026 draft and a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Henrique had 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 81 regular-season games and has six points (four goals, two assists) in 16 playoff games.

Zach Hyman, LW: Signed as a free agent July 28, 2021, Hyman had 44 points (27 goals, 17 assists) in 73 regular-season games and has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 15 playoff games. He was injured in Game 4 and will likely miss the rest of the postseason.

Mattias Janmark, C: Signed as a free agent July 17, 2022, Janmark had 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) in 80 regular-season games and has four points (three goals, one assist) in 16 playoff games.

Evander Kane, LW: Signed as a free agent Jan. 27, 2022, Kane did not play in the regular-season following surgery and has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 15 playoff games.

Kasperi Kapanen, RW: Claimed off waivers from the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 19. 2024, Kapanen had 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 57 games for the Oilers and has three goals in seven playoff games.

Connor McDavid, C: Selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, McDavid had 100 points (26 goals, 74 assists) in 67 regular-season games and has 26 points (six goals, 20 assists) in 16 playoff games.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, C: Selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NHL Draft, Nugent-Hopkins had 49 points (20 goals, 29 assists) in 78 regular-season games and has 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 16 playoff games.

Corey Perry, RW: Signed as a free agent Jan. 22, 2024, Perry had 30 points (19 goals, 11 assists) in 81 regular-season games and has 10 points (seven goals, three assists) in 16 playoff games.

Vasily Podkolzin, RW: Acquired from the Vancouver Canucks on Aug. 18. 2024, for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 draft, Podkolzin had 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) in 82 regular-season games and has six points (one goal, five assists) in 16 playoff games.

Jeff Skinner, LW: Signed as a free agent July 1, 2024, Skinner had 29 points (16 goals, 13 assists) in 72 regular-season games and has one goal and one assist in two playoff game.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard: Selected in the first round (No. 10) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Bouchard had 67 points (14 goals, 53 assists) in 82 regular-season games and has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 16 playoff games.

Josh Brown: Signed as a free agent July 1, 2024, Brown had one assist in 10 regular-season games and no points in one playoff game.

Mattias Ekholm: Acquired from the Nashville Predators on Feb. 28, 2023, with a sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft for defenseman Tyson Barrie, forward Reid Schaefer and a first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in 2024, Ekholm had 33 points (nine goals, 24 assists) in 65 regular-season games and has one assist in one playoff game.

Ty Emberson: Acquired from the San Jose Sharks on Aug. 18, 2024, for defenseman Cody Ceci and a third-round pick in the 2025 draft, Emberson had 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 76 regular-season games and does not have a point in nine playoff games.

John Klingberg: Signed as a free agent Jan 17, 2025, Klingberg had four points (one goal, three assists) in 11 regular-season games and has four points (one goal, three assists) in 15 playoff games.

Brett Kulak: Acquired from the Montreal Canadiens on March 21, 2022, for defenseman William Lagesson, a second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, and a seventh-round pick in the 2024 draft, Kulak had 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) in 82 regular-season games and has five points (one goal, four assists) in 16 playoff games.

Darnell Nurse: Selected in the first round (No. 7) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Nurse had 33 points (five goals, 28 assists) in 76 regular-season games and has five points (two goals, three assists) in 16 playoff games.

Troy Stecher: Acquired from the Arizona Coyotes on March 7, 2024, with a seventh-round pick in 2024 for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, Stecher has seven goals (three goals, four assists) in 66 regular-season games and does not have a point in six playoff games.

Jake Walman: Acquired from the San Jose Sharks on March 7, 2025, for defenseman Carl Berglund and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, Walman had eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 15 regular-season games with the Oilers and has six points (one goal, five assists) in 16 playoff games.

GOALIES

Calvin Pickard: Signed as a free agent July 13, 2022, Pickard was 22-10-1 with a 2.71 goals-against average and .900 save percentage in 36 games (31 starts) and is 6-0 with a 2.84 GAA and .888 save percentage in seven playoff games (six starts).

Stuart Skinner: Selected in the third round (No. 78) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Skinner was 26-18-4 with a 2.81 GAA .896 save percentage and three shutouts in 51 regular-season games (50 starts) and is 6-4 with a 2.53 GAA, .904 save percentage and three shutouts in 10 playoff games.

COACHING STAFF

Kris Knoblauch, coach: The Oilers went 46-18-5 after Knoblauch replaced Jay Woodcroft on Nov. 12, 2024, when Edmonton was 3-9-1 and 31st in the NHL standings. Knoblauch was coach of the New York Rangers' American Hockey League affiliate in Hartford since the 2019-20 season.

Paul Coffey, assistant: A special adviser to ownership and hockey operations since 2022, Coffey became an assistant when Knoblauch was hired. The Hockey Hall of Famer won three titles with the Oilers (1984, 1985, 1987) and is their leader in points among defensemen (669).

Glen Gulutzan, assistant: Hired on May 25, 2018, Gulutzan previously was coach of the Calgary Flames from 2016-18 and Stars coach from 2011-13. He was a Canucks assistant from 2013-16.

Mark Stuart, assistant: Hired on July 26, 2022, Stuart previously was an assistant with Colorado College (2021-22) and the University of Vermont (2020-21) in the NCAA.

Dustin Schwartz, goaltending coach: Hired on Nov. 24, 2014, Schwartz previously spent four seasons as a goaltending consultant with Edmonton of the Western Hockey League from (2010-14).

GENERAL MANAGER

Stan Bowman: Hired on July 24, 2024, to replace Ken Holland, the 52-year-old was GM of the Chicago Blackhawks from 2009-21, and won the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

