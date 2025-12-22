2026 World Junior Championship schedule

The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship will be played in St. Paul and Minneapolis, Minnesota, from Dec. 26-Jan. 5.

The United States will play Germany at 6 p.m. ET in one of four games on the tournament's opening day. The U.S. defeated Finland 4-3 in overtime to win the 2025 World Junior Championship after also winning the tournament in 2024. It has won the WJC seven times, including three times in the past five years.

Canada, led by Gavin McKenna, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, also will play Dec. 26, against Czechia at 8:30 p.m. ET. Canada lost in the quarterfinal round in 2024 and 2025.

The United States is in Group A with Sweden, Slovakia, Switzerland and Germany, and will play its preliminary-round games at Grand Casino Arena, home of the Minnesota Wild, in St. Paul. Canada is in Group B with Finland, Czechia, Latvia and Denmark, with preliminary-round games at 3M Arena at Mariucci, on the campus of the University of Minnesota, in Minneapolis.