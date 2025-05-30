Oilers game-by-game recap on way to Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers will play for the Stanley Cup for the second straight season.

The Oilers entered the postseason as the No. 3 seed from the Pacific Division and defeated the Los Angeles Kings in six games in the first round and the Vegas Golden Knights in six games in the second round before defeating the Dallas Stars in five games to advance to the Cup Final.

Edmonton has won the Stanley Cup five times, most recently in 1990, the last of five titles in a seven-year span.

Here is a look at the Oilers' road to the Stanley Cup Final:

April 21: Game 1, Western Conference First Round, Crypto.com Arena: Kings 6, Oilers 5

The first game of the playoffs did not start well for the Oilers, who trailed 2-0 after the first period and 4-0 late in the second. However, Leon Draisaitl scored with six seconds left in the second, and Mattias Janmark scored 2:19 into the third to make it 4-2. Trailing by three midway through the period, the Oilers scored three times to tie the game, but Phillip Danault's goal with 42 seconds left gave the Kings the win and a 1-0 series lead.

April 23: Game 2, Western Conference First Round, Crypto.com Arena: Kings 6, Oilers 2

Edmonton fell behind again, this time 3-0, before Draisaitl and Viktor Arvidsson made it 3-2. However, the Kings scored the next three goals in the game and finished 3-for-5 on the power play to put the Oilers in a 2-0 series hole.

April 25: Game 3, Western Conference First Round, Rogers Place: Oilers 7, Kings 4

This time, Edmonton scored first, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evan Bouchard providing a 2-0 lead. The Kings scored the next three, but Connor Brown tied it late in the second. Nine seconds later, the Kings retook the lead. The third period was all Oilers, with Evander Kane and Bouchard scoring 10 seconds apart and Connor McDavid and Brown adding insurance to give Edmonton its first win of the series.