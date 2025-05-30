Oilers game-by-game recap on way to Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers will play for the Stanley Cup for the second straight season.

The Oilers entered the postseason as the No. 3 seed from the Pacific Division and defeated the Los Angeles Kings in six games in the first round and the Vegas Golden Knights in six games in the second round before defeating the Dallas Stars in five games to advance to the Cup Final.

Edmonton has won the Stanley Cup five times, most recently in 1990, the last of five titles in a seven-year span.

Here is a look at the Oilers' road to the Stanley Cup Final:

April 21: Game 1, Western Conference First Round, Crypto.com Arena: Kings 6, Oilers 5

The first game of the playoffs did not start well for the Oilers, who trailed 2-0 after the first period and 4-0 late in the second. However, Leon Draisaitl scored with six seconds left in the second, and Mattias Janmark scored 2:19 into the third to make it 4-2. Trailing by three midway through the period, the Oilers scored three times to tie the game, but Phillip Danault's goal with 42 seconds left gave the Kings the win and a 1-0 series lead.

April 23: Game 2, Western Conference First Round, Crypto.com Arena: Kings 6, Oilers 2

Edmonton fell behind again, this time 3-0, before Draisaitl and Viktor Arvidsson made it 3-2. However, the Kings scored the next three goals in the game and finished 3-for-5 on the power play to put the Oilers in a 2-0 series hole.

April 25: Game 3, Western Conference First Round, Rogers Place: Oilers 7, Kings 4

This time, Edmonton scored first, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evan Bouchard providing a 2-0 lead. The Kings scored the next three, but Connor Brown tied it late in the second. Nine seconds later, the Kings retook the lead. The third period was all Oilers, with Evander Kane and Bouchard scoring 10 seconds apart and Connor McDavid and Brown adding insurance to give Edmonton its first win of the series.

LAK@EDM, Gm3: Kane, Bouchard score 10 seconds apart to take the lead

April 27: Game 4, Western Conference First Round, Rogers Place: Oilers 4, Kings 3 OT

Trailing 3-1 after the second period, Bouchard scored twice in the third, including the tying goal with 29 seconds left. Draisaitl scored at 18:18 into overtime and Calvin Pickard made 38 saves to help the Oilers tie the series.

April 29: Game 5, Western Conference First Round, Crypto.com Arena: Oilers 3, Kings 1

After neither team scored in the first, Andrei Kuzmenko and Kane scored in the second and the game was tied entering the third. Janmark scored at 7:12 for the 3-2 lead and Nugent-Hopkins added an empty-net goal to help the Oilers to their third straight win and first lead in the series.

May 1: Game 6, Western Conference First Round, Rogers Place: Oilers 6, Kings 4

The back-and-forth game saw five goals in the first period including three for the hometown Oilers. Darnell Nurse and Trent Frederic scored in the second for a 5-2 lead, and Edmonton held off a Kings' rally. Brown scored an empty-net goal with two seconds remaining and Pickard made 23 saves to clinch the series for the Oilers.

May 6: Game 1, Western Conference Second Round, T-Mobile Arena: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 2

The first game against the Golden Knights began like most of the previous round, and the Oilers found themselves trailing 2-0 after the first period. However, they got goals from Corey Perry late in the second and Draisaitl less than a minute into the third to tie the game. Zach Hyman's goal with 3:02 remaining proved to be the eventual game-winner and Edmonton limited Vegas to seven shots on goal in the final two periods to take a 1-0 series lead.

May 8: Game 2, Western Conference Second Round, T-Mobile Arena: Oilers 5, Golden Knights 4 OT

A power-play goal by Victor Olofsson gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead before the Oilers scored three straight in the second – by Jake Walman, Vasily Podkolzin and Nurse – for a 3-1 lead. However, Vegas scored three times in the final 32 minutes of regulation to tie the game 4-4. Draisaitl was the overtime hero again, scoring at 15:20 to give the Oilers their sixth win in a row and a 2-0 series lead.

EDM@VGK, Gm2: McDavid, Draisaitl combine for OT winner

May 10: Game 3, Western Conference Second Round, Rogers Place: Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3

Perry scored twice in the first period, but Nicolas Roy and Reilly Smith scored less than a minute apart in the first to tie the game 2-2. A late second-period goal by William Karlsson was answered by McDavid in the third and the game appeared to be heading to overtime. However, Smith scored with less than one second remaining to give Vegas an improbable win and cut the series deficit to 2-1.

May 12: Game 4, Western Conference Second Round, Rogers Place: Oilers 3, Golden Knights 0

Adam Henrique scored twice in the first period and that was all the offense the Oilers would need. Stuart Skinner made 23 saves for his first shutout of the playoffs and Edmonton moved within one win of the conference final.

May 14: Game 5, Western Conference Second Round, T-Mobile Arena: Oilers 1, Golden Knights 0 OT

This was the first game of these playoffs to be tied 0-0 going into overtime. Kasperi Kapanen, who was claimed off waivers earlier in the season, was the hero, scoring at 7:19 of overtime. Skinner made 24 saves for his second straight shutout and the Oilers advanced to the Western Conference Final for the second consecutive season.

EDM@VGK, Gm5: Kapanen cleans up in front in overtime, lifting Oilers' to series victory

May 21: Game 1, Western Conference Final, American Airlines Center: Stars 6, Oilers 3

The Oilers led 3-1 after two periods, thanks to three points from Draisaitl. However, Dallas scored five times in the third, including three times on the power play, to win the game. Miro Heiskanen got Dallas within 3-2 32 seconds into the third and Mikael Granlund tied it 3-3 at 3:49. Matt Duchene's first of the playoffs gave the Stars a 4-3 lead at 5:58 and Tyler Seguin increased it to 5-3 at 16:02. Esa Lindell's empty-netter capped off the come-from-behind victory and gave Dallas a 1-0 lead in the series.

May 23: Game 2, Western Conference Final, American Airlines Center: Oilers 3, Stars 0

Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist, and Brett Kulak and Brown scored for the Oilers, who evened the best-of-7 series. Dallas was 0-for-2 on the power play after going 3-for-4 in Game 1. Skinner made 25 saves for his third shutout in four games.

May 25: Game 3, Western Conference Final, Rogers Place: Oilers 6, Stars 1

Edmonton took a 2-0 lead with first-period goals from Bouchard and McDavid, but Jason Robertson's first of the playoffs got Dallas on the board late in the second. The Oilers then scored four unanswered, including three in the third, and got 33 saves from Skinner to take a 2-1 series lead.

DAL@EDM, Gm3: Bouchard scores from the point for 1-0 lead

May 27: Game 4, Western Conference Final, Rogers Place: Oilers 4, Stars 1

Draisaitl gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead in the first, before Robertson tied it in the second. Perry responded less than three minutes later for the Oilers with a power-play goal. Kapanen and Henrique added empty-net goals and Edmonton moved within a win of the Cup Final for the second year in a row.

May 29: Game 5, Western Conference Final, American Airlines Center: Oilers 6, Stars 3

Perry, Janmark and Jeff Skinner gave the Oilers a commanding 3-0 lead just 8:07 into the game. Robertson and Roope Hintz got Dallas within 3-2, but McDavid quickly restored the two-goal lead. Robertson's second of the game made it 4-3 38 seconds into the third. However, Kane padded the lead and Kapanen's empty-net goal sealed the game and the series for the Oilers, who advanced to the Cup Final again.

EDM@DAL, Gm5: McDavid extends Oilers' lead in 2nd period

