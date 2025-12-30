On Tap: Day 5 of 2026 World Junior Championship

Latvia vs. Denmark (4:30 p.m. ET) -- Latvia (0-0-1-1) needs a win in this Group B game at 3M Arena at Mariucci on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight tournament. After a 2-1 overtime loss to Canada on Saturday, the team looked out of gas in an 8-0 loss to Finland on Sunday, when it managed seven shots on goal, including just two at even strength during the final two periods. They should come back with more energy after a day off on Monday. The Latvia player to watch is defenseman Alberts Smits, who received an A rating from NHL Central Scouting in its players to watch list. The 18-year-old doesn't have a point but is averaging a team-high 23:19 of ice time and is a minus-1 on a team with a minus-9 goal differential. Denmark (0-0-0-3) will need to come back after a 9-1 loss to Canada on Monday. Assistant coach Mikkel Boedker said the Latvia game: "Has been our focus the whole time as a coaching staff. We've been talking about it and kind of building up towards this game." To get a win and avoid the relegation game, they'll need to generate offense against a Latvia team that plays a tight defensive structure, one that limited Canada to two goals in the overtime loss on Saturday. Denmark has scored just five goals in its three games.