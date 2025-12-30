On Tap: Day 5 of 2026 World Junior Championship

Germany looks to rebound against Switzerland; Latvia takes on Denmark

germany-ontap-dec30

© Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Tuesday is the fifth day of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota.

On Tap for Day 5

All games on NHL Network in U.S., TSN in Canada

Switzerland vs. Germany (2 p.m. ET) -- The winner of this game in Group A at Grand Casino Arena will have the best chance to avoid the relegation game. Switzerland (0-0-0-2) played well for two periods in its last game against Sweden on Sunday. Goals from 2026 NHL Draft prospects Beni Waidacher and Lars Steiner led to a 2-1 lead after two periods, but Switzerland allowed Sweden to score three times in the third in a 4-2 loss. Germany (0-0-0-3) will be looking to rebound after an 8-1 loss to Sweden on Monday. Tightening up defensively will be key for Germany, which has allowed 18 goals and an average of 43.0 shots on goal in three games.

Latvia vs. Denmark (4:30 p.m. ET) -- Latvia (0-0-1-1) needs a win in this Group B game at 3M Arena at Mariucci on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight tournament. After a 2-1 overtime loss to Canada on Saturday, the team looked out of gas in an 8-0 loss to Finland on Sunday, when it managed seven shots on goal, including just two at even strength during the final two periods. They should come back with more energy after a day off on Monday. The Latvia player to watch is defenseman Alberts Smits, who received an A rating from NHL Central Scouting in its players to watch list. The 18-year-old doesn't have a point but is averaging a team-high 23:19 of ice time and is a minus-1 on a team with a minus-9 goal differential. Denmark (0-0-0-3) will need to come back after a 9-1 loss to Canada on Monday. Assistant coach Mikkel Boedker said the Latvia game: "Has been our focus the whole time as a coaching staff. We've been talking about it and kind of building up towards this game." To get a win and avoid the relegation game, they'll need to generate offense against a Latvia team that plays a tight defensive structure, one that limited Canada to two goals in the overtime loss on Saturday. Denmark has scored just five goals in its three games.

Related Content

World Junior Championship roundup: McKenna has hat trick, Canada cruises

2026 World Junior Championship schedule

World Junior Championship roundup: Sweden rallies past Switzerland

Eiserman made sure to be 'by his side' during Hutson's scary injury

Parekh of Flames heating up for Canada at World Junior Championship

Zellers 'doing the right things' for United States at World Junior Championship

World Junior Championship roundup: Canada defeats Latvia in OT

World Junior Championship roundup: Zellers helps U.S. defeat Germany

Hagens, Feeding America team up at World Junior Championship for those in need

European notebook: NHL-affiliated prospects heading to World Junior Championships

Predators, Mammoth each have NHL-high 7 prospects at 2026 World Junior Championship

'Winning is the expectation' for U.S. at World Juniors

World Junior Championship

World Junior Championship roundup: McKenna has hat trick, Canada cruises

2026 World Junior Championship schedule

World Junior Championship roundup: Sweden rallies past Switzerland

Eiserman made sure to be 'by his side' during Hutson's scary injury

Parekh of Flames heating up for Canada at World Junior Championship

Zellers 'doing the right things' for United States at World Junior Championship

World Junior Championship roundup: Canada defeats Latvia in OT

World Junior Championship roundup: Zellers helps U.S. defeat Germany

Hagens, Feeding America team up at World Junior Championship for those in need

European notebook: NHL-affiliated prospects heading to World Junior Championships

Predators, Mammoth each have NHL-high 7 prospects at 2026 World Junior Championship

'Winning is the expectation' for U.S. at World Juniors

2026 World Junior Championship predictions

Predators, Sabres among surprise teams discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

World Junior Championship has become 'a special tradition' since 1st tournament 50 years ago

2026 World Junior Championship Group A preview 

Hensler excited to help U.S. go for World Junior Championship 3-peat near Minnesota

2026 World Junior Championship Group B preview