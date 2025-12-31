Woll makes 33 saves, Maple Leafs shut out Devils

Bobby McMann and Nicolas Roy each had a goal and an assist, and Nicholas Robertson had two assists for the Maple Leafs (18-15-6), who are 3-0-1 in their past four games.

Toronto played without captain Auston Matthews, who is day to day with a lower-body injury he sustained while blocking a shot with his foot in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Forward William Nylander (lower body) and defenseman Chris Tanev (lower body) also did not play.

Jacob Markstrom made 26 saves for the Devils (20-17-2), who are 0-3-1 in their past four games.

Woll kept it scoreless at 12:28 of the first period when he stopped a point-blank shot in the slot from Ondrej Palat, who one-timed a pass from Jack Hughes, who was behind the net.

The Maple Leafs then went ahead 1-0 at 14:21 of the first while on a power play. Robertson gloved down a clearing attempt at the blue line and passed across to McMann, who scored blocker side from the high slot.

Roy made it 2-0 at 14:24 of the second period, scoring one second after a power play expired. McMann's redirection of Robertson's pass was going wide of the net, but Roy was at the right post to tap it in past Markstrom's left pad.

Woll preserved the two-goal lead at 17:47 when he reached back with his stick and pulled the puck off the goal line following a stuff attempt from Nico Hischier.

Calle Jarnkrok pushed it to 3-0 at 6:35 of the third period with a shot from the slot that deflected in off Jonas Siegenthaler.

Matthew Knies shot into an empty net at 17:01 for the 4-0 final. It was his third straight game with a goal.