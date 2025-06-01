Greer questionable for Panthers in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final against Oilers

Forward sustained undisclosed injury during East Final; Luostarinen ‘ready to go’

AJ Greer FLA

© Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Amalie Benjamin
@AmalieBenjamin NHL.com Senior Writer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- A.J. Greer is the only player who is questionable for the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

The forward was labeled as day to day by Panthers coach Paul Maurice on Saturday after he missed Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes because of an undisclosed injury, then returned but played 4:22 in Game 5 on May 28.

It is unclear if Greer is dealing with the same injury or if he sustained a secondary one in Game 5.

“There will be a question mark on A.J. Greer,” Maurice said on Sunday. “Other than that, everybody is ready to go now. … There’s only one that we’ll watch.”

Greer has three points (two goals, one assist) in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games after he had 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 81 regular-season games.

Eetu Luostarinen, who left Game 5 after the first period, practiced with the team Sunday after skating on a separate sheet of ice Saturday. The forward was cross-checked by Hurricanes forward William Carrier in the first period of Game 5, then missed a hit on forward Mark Jankowski and went hard into the boards and stumbled getting up. He played only 3:37.

“He’s out there today, he’s ready to go,” Maurice said.

Luostarinen has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) and is plus-11 in 17 games this postseason.

