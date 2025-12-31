Marchand honored for 1,000th NHL point with pregame ceremony

Panthers forward hit milestone on Nov. 13 with assist against Capitals

MTL@FLA: Marchand honored for 1,000 point milestone

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

The Florida Panthers honored Brad Marchand for reaching 1,000 career NHL points with a ceremony before their game against the Montreal Canadiens at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

He hit the milestone with two assists in the Panthers’ 6-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Nov. 13.

Marchand and his family were on the ice for the commemoration. His wife, Katrina, and three kids (Sloan, Sawyer and Rue), along with his parents Kevin and Lynn joined Marchand for the ceremony.

To kick things off, the team showed a highlight video from Marchand’s journey to 1,000 points.

After the video, Panthers forward Eetu Luostarinen – who scored an assist from Marchand in the Nov. 13 game, which was his 1,000th point – skated out to present Katrina and Lynn with a bouquet of flowers.

Anton Lundell followed with mini sticks for Marchand’s kids.

Gregory Campbell (Marchand’s former teammate and current assistant general manager with the Panthers) presented the tiffany crystal from the NHL, followed by general manager Bill Zito presenting a gold stick and commemorative plaque to Marchand.

The ceremony wrapped up with a video message from Marchand’s friends, family and former teammates, including his former head coach Bruce Cassidy, David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, Zdeno Chara and Sidney Crosby.

Marchand’s Panthers teammates showed their support for Marchand before the game on Tuesday, wearing special “Marchy” T-shirts during pregame arrivals. The design included a “1K” in the name to commemorate the achievement.

As of Tuesday, Marchand sits at 1,024 career points, recording 976 points with the Boston Bruins in his 16 seasons there, and 48 with the Panthers since his trade last season.

