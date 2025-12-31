Marchand honored for 1,000th NHL point with pregame ceremony

The Florida Panthers honored Brad Marchand for reaching 1,000 career NHL points with a ceremony before their game against the Montreal Canadiens at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

He hit the milestone with two assists in the Panthers’ 6-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Nov. 13.

Marchand and his family were on the ice for the commemoration. His wife, Katrina, and three kids (Sloan, Sawyer and Rue), along with his parents Kevin and Lynn joined Marchand for the ceremony.

To kick things off, the team showed a highlight video from Marchand’s journey to 1,000 points.