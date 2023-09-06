Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

FANTASY TOP 25 GOALIES

Standard goalie categories include wins, goals-against average, save percentage and shutouts. Value has been quantified based on factors including but not limited to past production in regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs, team goalie situations, anticipated start volume, projected goal support (or lack thereof), injury history or concern, sleeper, bounce-back or breakout potential, anticipated regression, age, contract status and overall upside for the 2023-24 season. This list is a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen and Anna Dua.

---

1. Igor Shesterkin, NYR

2. Ilya Sorokin, NYI

3. Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL

4. Jake Oettinger, DAL

5. Alexandar Georgiev, COL

6. Linus Ullmark, BOS

7. Connor Hellebuyck, WPG

8. Jeremy Swayman, BOS

9. Filip Gustavsson, MIN

10. Juuse Saros, NSH

11. Vitek Vanecek, NJD

12. Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA

13. Devon Levi, BUF

14. Frederik Andersen, CAR

15. Joonas Korpisalo, OTT

16. Marc-Andre Fleury, MIN

17. Ilya Samsonov, TOR

18. Pyotr Kochetkov, CAR

19. Thatcher Demko, VAN

20. Stuart Skinner, EDM

21. Darcy Kuemper, WSH

22. Akira Schmid, NJD

23. Tristan Jarry, PIT

24. Antti Raanta, CAR

25. Ville Husso, DET

Other goalies to consider:

26. Adin Hill, VGK

27. Cam Talbot, LAK

28. Jacob Markstrom, CGY

29. Carter Hart, PHI

30. Logan Thompson, VGK

31. Karel Vejmelka, ARI