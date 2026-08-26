Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Most valuable options at position in standard leagues for 2026-27 season

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© Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

NHL.com ranks the top 25 fantasy hockey goalies in standard leagues for the 2026-27 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.

MORE FANTASY COVERAGE 📈

Top 250 | Forward | Defenseman

Keeper / dynasty | Top 10 rookies

Fantasy spin on biggest signings

Projection: McKenna in TOR

Fantasy spin: B. Tkachuk to FLA

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EDGE STATS INSIGHTS 📊

Ovechkin returning

B. Tkachuk to FLA

Markstrom to FLA

Bobrovsky to TOR

D. Raddysh to TOR

Dorofeyev to NYR

Tuch, Kyrou to WSH

Byram to CHI

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Standard goalie categories include wins, goals-against average, save percentage and shutouts. Value has been quantified based on factors including but not limited to past production in regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs, team goalie situations, anticipated start volume, projected goal support (or lack thereof), injury history or concern, sleeper, bounce-back or breakout potential, anticipated regression, age, contract status and overall upside.

1. Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, TBL
2. Logan Thompson, G, WSH
3. Connor Hellebuyck, G, WPG
4. Ilya Sorokin, G, NYI
5. Jake Oettinger, G, DAL
6. Igor Shesterkin, G, NYR 
7. Scott Wedgewood, G, COL
8. Jesper Wallstedt, G, MIN
9. Jeremy Swayman, G, BOS
10. Jacob Markstrom, G, FLA
11. Brandon Bussi, G, CAR
12. Jakub Dobes, G, MTL
13. Mackenzie Blackwood, G, COL
14. Karel Vejmelka, G, UTA
15. Sergei Bobrovsky, G, TOR
16. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G, BUF
17. Linus Ullmark, G, OTT
18. Carter Hart, G, VGK
19. Joel Hofer, G, STL
20. Dan Vladar, G, PHI
21. Juuse Saros, G, NSH
22. Lukas Dostal, G, ANA
23. Spencer Knight, G, CHI
24. Jet Greaves, G, CBJ
25. Jacob Fowler, G, MTL (rookie)

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Key injuries:

Filip Gustavsson, G, MIN

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Others to consider:

Jake Allen, G, NJD
Alex Lyon, G, BUF
John Gibson, G, DET
Yaroslav Askarov, G, SJS
Frederik Andersen, G, EDM
Darcy Kuemper, G, LAK
Jordan Binnington, G, STL
Arturs Silovs, G, PIT
Dustin Wolf, G, CGY
Anton Forsberg, G, LAK

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