Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Standard goalie categories include wins, goals-against average, save percentage and shutouts. Value has been quantified based on factors including but not limited to past production in regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs, team goalie situations, anticipated start volume, projected goal support (or lack thereof), injury history or concern, sleeper, bounce-back or breakout potential, anticipated regression, age, contract status and overall upside for the 2023-24 season. This list is a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen and Anna Dua.
1. Igor Shesterkin, NYR
2. Ilya Sorokin, NYI
3. Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL
4. Jake Oettinger, DAL
5. Alexandar Georgiev, COL
6. Linus Ullmark, BOS
7. Connor Hellebuyck, WPG
8. Jeremy Swayman, BOS
9. Filip Gustavsson, MIN
10. Juuse Saros, NSH
11. Vitek Vanecek, NJD
12. Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA
13. Devon Levi, BUF
14. Frederik Andersen, CAR
15. Joonas Korpisalo, OTT
16. Marc-Andre Fleury, MIN
17. Ilya Samsonov, TOR
18. Pyotr Kochetkov, CAR
19. Thatcher Demko, VAN
20. Stuart Skinner, EDM
21. Darcy Kuemper, WSH
22. Akira Schmid, NJD
23. Tristan Jarry, PIT
24. Antti Raanta, CAR
25. Ville Husso, DET
Other goalies to consider:
26. Adin Hill, VGK
27. Cam Talbot, LAK
28. Jacob Markstrom, CGY
29. Carter Hart, PHI
30. Logan Thompson, VGK
31. Karel Vejmelka, ARI