Oilers having fun, staying loose on way to Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers took a businesslike approach getting back to the Stanley Cup Final, but it doesn’t mean they haven’t had fun along the way.
Forward Connor Brown popped out of a base cabinet in Edmonton's dressing room prior to Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday to surprise his teammates and deliver the starting lineup.
Edmonton won the game 4-1 and clinched the best-of-7 series with a 6-3 win in Game 5 on Thursday to set up the Final rematch against the Florida Panthers, which will begin with Game 1 at Rogers Place on Wednesday (SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, truTV, MAX).
“Our video guy [Erik Elenz] did that during the regular season. We had a little winning streak, and he was coming up with stuff, so I took that one out of his book and I thought I would get the boys going,” Brown said following practice Sunday. “I was in there for about 20-plus minutes. It’s a little roomier in there than I thought, and I had my phone and my cushion. I was texting Erik, he was giving me the lineup, so I had to memorize it. He was giving me a play-by-play of what was going on out there.”
Brown missed the final two games of the Western Conference Final with an upper-body injury he sustained after taking a hit from Stars defenseman Alexander Petrovic in Game 3. However, Brown was back on the ice Sunday and said he’ll be ready to play in Game 1 of the Final.
Edmonton is going into the best-of-7 series looking to avenge a 2-1 loss to Florida in Game 7 last season. The Oilers battled back to force a winner-take-all game after falling behind 3-0 in the series.
“I think last year when we punched our ticket, there were only a few guys that had been there before, and so when we went to the Stanley Cup Final, there was that big shock factor,” Brown said. “This year, we understood what it took given our experience last year. We kind of just followed the blueprint, respected the process and believed we were going to get the results we wanted, and we’re going to continue to do that. I think we’ll be ready to go right from the get-go this time around.”