Oilers back in Final thanks to McDavid, 1st-round bounce-back

The Edmonton Oilers are going to the Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive season and will try to win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1990.

The Oilers advanced by defeating the Dallas Stars 6-3 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center on Thursday to win the best-of-7 series.

Edmonton also defeated the Los Angeles Kings in six games in the Western Conference First Round and the Vegas Golden Knights in five games in the second round.

It’ll be familiar territory for the Oilers on another front as they face the Florida Panthers for the second consecutive year in the Cup Final. The Oilers lost to the Panthers in seven games last season after losing the first three game. This will be the 11th time in League history that the Cup Final will feature the same teams as the previous year.

The Oilers (48-29-5) finished third in the Pacific Division, four points behind the Kings and nine points behind the Golden Knights. They will start the Cup Final at home because they finished the regular season with 101 points, three more than the Panthers, who had home ice last year.

Here are some of the highlights for the Oilers on the road to the Stanley Cup Final:

BEST MOMENT: Connor McDavid was in full Connor McDavid mode when he corralled a loose puck in the neutral zone and skated away from Stars forward Roope Hintz (who’s fast but not McDavid-level fast) to score a breakaway goal and give the Oilers a 4-2 lead at 14:28 of the third period on Thursday. The Stars had gotten a goal from Hintz to get to within one about two minutes earlier. McDavid was once again making the big play at the right time.