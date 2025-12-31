Horvat, Islanders top Blackhawks in shootout

David Rittich made 17 saves for the Islanders (22-14-4).

Oliver Moore had two assists for the Blackhawks (14-18-7). Spencer Knight made 19 saves.

Calum Ritchie gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 2:56 of the first period when he took a drop pass from Simon Holmstrom and put a wrist shot past Knight’s stick from the slot.

Horvat made it 2-0 on the power play at 12:08. Mathew Barzal found Horvat with a backhand pass and he fired in a snap shot from the left face-off circle.

Teuvo Teravainen brought the Blackhawks to within 2-1 at 15:31 of the second period. Moore fed the puck to Teravainen, who scored while skating backward in the right circle. The goal was Teravainen’s first since Nov. 28.

With the Blackhawks on a four-minute power play due to a high sticking double minor by Horvat, Nick Lardis tied the game at 19:57, taking a cross-ice pass from Moore and scoring on a snap shot from the right circle.

Blackhawks center Jason Dickinson did not play after the first period. He looked to have sustained an injury late in the period.