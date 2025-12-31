Skinner makes 27 saves, Penguins cruise past Hurricanes

Brazeau, after scoring his first NHL hat trick in a 7-3 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, made it 2-0 at 16:07. Brett Kulak sent a stretch pass through the neutral zone and Brazeau lunged forward to backhand it in just before Carolina defenseman K'Andre Miller could knock it away.

“You can’t play in the NHL and win playing like that,” Brind’Amour said. “We did need to get off to a better start. I think that might have given us some life, but we were flat again tonight.”

Mantha scored 1:05 later on a power play, extending the lead to 3-0 at 17:12 with a wrist shot in the slot off a rebound from Rust.

“We’re just playing good, playing smart hockey,” Mantha said. “The chances are there. We’re converting. So, it’s good hockey.”

Novak made it 4-0 at 15:08 of the second period on a wrist shot from the high slot past a screen from Noel Acciari.

Mantha deflected a pass from Brazeau at the net front to push it to 5-0 at 18:08 for his 14th goal and fourth in three games.

“Just wasn’t good enough, all around, right from the start,” Jankowski said. “Obviously, the first period, we let them kind of control the play. Get a power-play goal there and we just, you know, we didn’t come ready to play. That’s on us, all of us, in the locker room. We had to do a better job.”