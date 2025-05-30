Oilers come together during postseason to return to Stanley Cup Final

DALLAS -- The Edmonton Oilers adopted “Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan as their dressing room victory song during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but “Come Together” by The Beatles might be more appropriate.

Edmonton is going back to the Stanley Cup Final after defeating the Dallas Stars 6-3 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final here at American Airlines Center on Thursday, looking like a team of destiny.

Yet, the playoffs did not start out that way. With injuries and uncertainty, Edmonton was more a team in disarray.

“I think it’s been a different experience, some teams get really hot coming down the stretch and they ride it all the way through the playoffs,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. “For us, it’s kind of come together in the playoffs and we’ve been building and building and building our game.

“I think we’re starting to see some of our best hockey -- maybe tonight not so much -- but our best hockey is still in front of us, which I think is a great thing.”

The Oilers are playing their best at the most important time of the season and will face the Florida Panthers in a Final rematch starting with Game 1 of the best-of-7 series at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

Edmonton is looking to avenge a 2-1 loss in Game 7 of the Final to the Panthers last season.

“I think we spent seven months getting ready for this playoff run,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “I think it was on our mind since we lost that last game. It was a long tough summer and training camp and regular season, we were just kind of punching our card and showing up, wanting the playoff and having another opportunity.”