Schaefer emerging as NHL star at young age like Gadsby

Defenseman’s journey with Islanders similar to what Gadsby experienced at 18 with Black Hawks

gadsby_123125
By Stan Fischler
Special to NHL.com

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com.

Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his insight and humor with readers each Wednesday. This week he compares two prodigy defensemen eight decades apart, who surmounted personal traumas to eventually gain star status in the NHL at the tender age of 18.

At a time when Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche and Quinn Hughes of the Minnesota Wild have redefined "defense" as offense, 18-year-old Matthew Schaefer appears to be on his way to replicating some of their magic with the New York Islanders.

"I've watched Schaefer since the start of the season, and I can see him developing like Makar," said Neil Smith, who was general manager of the New York Rangers when they won the Stanley Cup in 1994. "But the interesting thing is that we didn't see him coming."

The arresting aspect of Schaefer's saga is how well Schaefer has dealt with challenges. While playing for Erie of the Ontario Hockey League last season, he suffered from mononucleosis and then sustained a broken collarbone with Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. He was limited to 17 OHL games, hardly enough training for most teenagers planning an NHL leap.

Additionally, Schaefer was confronted with the death of his Erie billet mom after losing his mother, Jennifer, to breast cancer. But he emerged as the No. 1 pick at the 2025 NHL Draft and arrived at Islanders training camp in September with grim determination.

"I want to make the big club this season," he insisted.

Schaefer passed all preseason auditions and made his NHL debut on Oct. 9 at the Pittsburgh Penguins. He not only got an assist on forward Jonathan Drouin's goal, he also turned a few heads in the press box over his mature performances on and off the ice.

"Schaefer looked calm, cool and collected," NHL.com senior draft writer Mike Morreale reported that night. "He never seemed out of place and came away with a plus-1 rating."

NYI@PIT: Schaefer sets up Drouin for first NHL point in debut

Skeptics, who figured Schaefer's debut for a fluke, were immediately stymied. Just two nights later, the rookie scored his first goal against the Washington Capitals, and within weeks was named NHL Rookie of the Month for October. On Nov. 2 against the Columbus Blue Jackets, he became the youngest defenseman in NHL history to record a multigoal game.

By the Christmas break, Schaefer had 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists), tied with captain Anders Lee for third on the Islanders. His plus-7 also ranked third on the team.

Schaefer's nearly three months of play had helped lift New York (21-13-4) into a madcap Metropolitan Division race. What's more, he is quarterbacking its top power-play unit and leads the Islanders in time on ice per game (23:45), including a game-high 27:03 in a 2-0 win against the New York Rangers at UBS Arena on Saturday.

"With the enormous boost 18-year-old Matthew Schaefer has provided, there's reason to believe that the Islanders will remain in the playoff race,” NHL.com managing editor Brian Compton wrote last week.

Similar raves were heard 89 years ago after the Chicago Black Hawks promoted 18-year-old defenseman Bill Gadsby from the Junior Edmonton Canadiens. Like Schaefer, Gadsby also survived teenage trauma. On Oct. 3, 1939, Gadsby and his mother departed Liverpool, England, for Canada at the outbreak of World War II. They were passengers on the steamship Athlenia, which was torpedoed and sunk by a German submarine.

"It was just a couple of days after war had broken out," Gadsby later told me. "More than a hundred people who were on the ship died, but my mom and I were saved and returned to Calgary. By my mid-teens, I was deep into hockey, did well in juniors and got invited to the Chicago camp in 1946 and made the Black Hawks roster."

Over 48 NHL games, the rookie blueliner had 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) and felt that he belonged. Within six years, Gadsby was named captain of the Hawks in a career that would span 20 years. That included 1,248 regular-season NHL games and 67 playoff games with the Black Hawks, Rangers and Detroit Red Wings.

In an interview with Chuck O'Donnell in "The Game I'll Never Forget," Bill pinpointed a game on Feb. 16, 1947, at Olympia Stadium in Detroit that was his career turning point.

Gadsby said, "We were tied 2-2 late in the third when I got sent out with forwards Max and Doug Bentley. Because of penalties, it was a 3-on-3 situation that started with Max and Doug passing the puck around until they saw I was free. My shot beat (goalie) Harry Lumley and won the game with only two seconds left on the clock!"

Then, a pause before he said, "I attribute my long career to that goal."

All signs suggest that Schaefer has a long career ahead of him. He has already become a Long Island folk hero for his skill, warm personality and modest demeanor.

"My teammates have helped me every step of the way," Schaefer said, "But it doesn't stop here. Every day I learn from all the older guys."

How far the Islanders go from here will in no small part depend on how Schaefer can sustain his first half-season of excellence in the homestretch. At his current success rate, his reach should exceed his grasp -- and he certainly is reaching high, just as Bill Gadsby did 79 years ago.

"I want to be the best version of myself," Schaefer concluded. "No one's perfect, but I strive to be perfect."

NHL.com independent correspondent Stefen Rosner contributed to this story

Latest News

Mailbag: Sabres' playoff hopes after win streak; how Olympic rules impact rosters

Panthers ready to finally have Winter Classic as next puck drop

On Tap: Day 6 of 2026 World Junior Championship

Horvat, Islanders top Blackhawks in shootout

Greatest Save Candidate: Woll makes awesome stick save in shutout 

Woll makes 33 saves, Maple Leafs shut out Devils

Suzuki scores in OT, caps Canadiens comeback against Panthers

2026 World Junior Championship schedule

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Skinner makes 27 saves, Penguins cruise past Hurricanes

Marchand honored for 1,000th NHL point with pregame ceremony

World Junior Championship roundup: Latvia tops Denmark, clinches berth in quarterfinals

Marchand in unfamiliar spot on Olympic bubble

NHL Status Report: Matthews out for Maple Leafs against Devils

Cooper set to coach 1,000th NHL game with Lightning

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Winter Classic to be 'unique visual experience' in Miami

Fox could return from upper-body injury for Rangers against Capitals