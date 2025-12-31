Suzuki scores in OT, caps Canadiens comeback against Panthers

Suzuki won it with a tap in at the left post after Lane Hutson one-timed a pass from the right circle with Montreal on a 4-on-3 power play with Florida's Brad Marchand serving a roughing penalty.

The Canadiens tied the score on Suzuki's goal with 1:22 remaining in the third period as he scored on a one-timer from the right circle after Florida goalie Daniil Tarasov and defenseman Aaron Ekblad miscommunicated on a puck behind the net allowing Montreal to keep possession.

Cole Caufield had a goal and assist for Montreal (21-12-6) which extended its point streak to six straight games (4-0-2). Sam Montembeault made 28 saves for the Canadiens, who scored twice in the final 4:27 of regulation to force overtime. Hutson and Noah Dobson each had two assists.

Marchand and Sam Reinhart scored for the Panthers (21-15-3), who had won nine of their past 12 games. Tarasov made 26 saves.

After no goals were scored by either team in the first two periods, Marchand gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 10:18 of the third.

Marchand took a pass from Sam Bennett in the defensive zone, brought the puck all the way through, circled around the net and then back into the high slot where he whipped a shot at the net with Reinhart and Bennett screening.

With the goal, Marchand extended his point streak to nine games (14 points; seven goals, seven assists).

Reinhart gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead at 15:01, sending a sharp-angled shot that went off the shoulder of Montembeault and through.

Montreal quickly got back into the game, Caufield making it 2-1 at 15:33 by driving to the net and beating Tarasov five-hole.